Week 8 Recap: National Arena League

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League finished an action-packed Saturday night featuring three matchups within the National Arena League. See below for full recap and the Week 8 Players of the Week.

Week 8 Recap:

(4-0) Beaumont Renegades 38 vs. (2-3) Sioux City Bandits 35

The Sioux City Bandits put the undefeated Renegades to the test on Saturday night, as the NAL Game of the Week did not disappoint. The Bandits and their crazed fans made sure Beaumont was in for tough night with a halftime stalemate 13-13 the Renegades did not seem to have a chance to pull away with a easy victory. Defending their home turf Sioux City entered the final quarter of play ahead 27-19. The game came down to the final seconds and a buzzer beater touchdown thrown by Renegades quarterback Carl Robertson to wide receiver Josh Neal sealed the game shut as time expired on that play. Renegades remain the only unbeaten National Arena League team at 4-0. That was the Bandits second loss to the Renegades and second time they lost by only three points.

(2-3) Columbus Lions 38 vs. (4-2) Colorado Spartans 42

The Lions took a long trip to Denver to face the Colorado Spartans in what turned out to be another Saturday stunner in the National Arena League. This was the first time these two teams have faced off. It took Columbus some time to get used to the elevation as the Spartans came out striking first 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Lions however did not stay quiet, Columbus had a good second quarter scoring 14 points and holding the Spartans to only 7. The second half was a heavy weight match with scores for both teams going back and forth between the two teams like punches in a boxing ring. Despite the close games the Spartans outlasted the Lions 42-38

Las Vegas Kings 24 vs. (3-3) Idaho Horsemen 62

The Idaho Horsemen hosted non-league opponent the Las Vegas Kings on Saturday Night. The Kings played the Colorado Spartans earlier this season, serving as a solid regional opponent. This week the Idaho Horsemen put on a show for the fans with a high scoring game putting up 62 points in Nampa. The Horsemen advanced to 3-3 overall after the win.

Players of the Week:

Offensive: Alexis Rosario, RB, Colorado Spartans - 61 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing Touchdowns.

Defensive: Sam Hammond, DL, Colorado Spartans - 4 Tackles, 1.5 Sacks, 1 Forced Fumble, 1 Fumble Recovery.

Special Teams: Luis Ferraria, K, Colorado Spartans - 3 PATs, 1 Field Goal, 1 Deuce.

