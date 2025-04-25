Week 8 Preview

April 25, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release







OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League prepares for an action packed Week 8. The league hosted three games all on Saturday night. Check out the full preview for each game. Watch the games live at www.nationalarenaleague.com/videos/collection#/Games available on all mobile devices or watch on your smart TV by going to our 2025 Season Video Playlist on YouTube.

Week 8 Preview:

Beaumont Renegades (3-0) vs. Sioux City Bandits (2-2)

The Renegades have made a splash in their first season in the NAL winning their first three games straight, including two games at home. Tomorrow the Renegades face the Bandits at home, the last time these two teams squared off in Texas and Beaumont took down the Bandits 48-46 in a nailbiter expect the Bandits to seek revenge against the Renegades.

Columbus Lions (2-2) 18 vs. Colorado Spartans (3-2)

For the first time in history these two NAL teams will meet in Denver Colorado as both teams continue their fight to climb to the top of their divisions with both ranking second between the American and National divisions. The Lions are undefeated at home but have yet to gain their first road victory, the Spartans started their season on three straight road games going 1-2, since then they bounced back winning back to back home games and look to extend that to three straight tomorrow night.

Las Vegas Kings vs. Idaho Horsemen (2-3)

Idaho has shown great resilience despite struggling against the Bandits in their season opener they battled the defending champion Omaha Beef almost serving the Beef their first loss 28-24. Running on that momentum they took down the Rouxgaroux to get their first win of the season and had a win streak after beating the Cobras a week later 34-21. The hype bubble burst last week in their largest loss of the season, the Colorado Spartans on the road. Now at home against a non-league opponent, the Horsemen may have found the perfect rebound as they approach the second half of their season.

Players to Watch:

Colorado Linebacker, Easisa Gandy is a two-time defensive player of the week and is a growing playmaker in the National Arena League it hard to put points on the board when he has league leading performances.

Beaumont Quarterback, Carl Robinson III. Very consistent offensive playmaker who can hurt you through the air and on the ground. To keep the Renegades win streak alive he will not take a step back. His performance will be pivotal in this big game against the Bandits.

Sioux City Wide Receiver, Damond Powell second in the NAL in receiving yards (216) and second overall in touchdowns (4) he can be a problem for defensive and can steal the show, he had two touchdowns against the Bandits if he gets a hat trick that might tip the scale this time in favor of Sioux City.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from April 25, 2025

Week 8 Preview - NAL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.