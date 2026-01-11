NLL Toronto Rock

Week 7: the Rock vs Seals

Published on January 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto gets the 12-7 win in San Diego!

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics

