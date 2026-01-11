Week 7: the Rock vs Seals

Published on January 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Toronto gets the 12-7 win in San Diego!

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.