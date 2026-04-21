Week 7 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
The past weekend of action across USL League One delivered some outstanding stops from the league's goalkeepers. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, April 23, at midnight ET.
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from April 21, 2026
- Kickers Well Represented on USL1 Team of the Week After 2-1 Win over Union Omaha - Richmond Kickers
- Three One Knox Players Take Team of the Week Honors - One Knoxville SC
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