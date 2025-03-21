Week 3 Preview: National Arena League

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League is scheduled to kick off week 3 with games played between March 21-22. Friday Night features a historic NAL rivalry the Carolina Cobras (1-0) visiting the Columbus Lions (1-0) in Columbus, GA. The American Division match will determine which team will stay undefeated and remain at the top of the division standings. Saturday, the Wheeling Miners (0-2) hit the road again, this time to face the Shreveport Rouxgaroux (0-1) both teams look to gain their first victories in the National Arena League.

See below for scheduled games and how to watch as well as who to watch.

Week 3 Preview:

Friday, March 21 - NAL GAME OF THE WEEK

(1-0) Carolina Cobras vs. (1-0) Columbus Lions

NAL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NationalArenaLeague

Saturday, March 22

(0-2) Wheeling Miners vs. (0-1) Shreveport Rouxgaroux

NAL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NationalArenaLeague

Player of the Week (Week 2)

RB | Tabyus Taylor - Carolina Cobras

136 Yards of Total Offense, one rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns.

