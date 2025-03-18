Week 2 Recap: National Arena League

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League wrapped up it's second week of play, delivering intense matchups, standout and stand out performances already shaping the early season narrative. Fans across the league witnessed teams battled for positioning in the divisional standings.

WEEK 2 RECAP:

Sioux City Bandits (1-1) 46, Idaho Horsemen (0-2) 14

The Sioux City Bandits rebounded from their Week 1 loss to the Beaumont Renegades (1-0) overwhelming the Idaho Horsemen at the Bandits Homeopener with a dominant 46-14 victory at home. The Bandits impressive defense held the Horsemen to only 14 points, a team known for their offensive playmakers. The win puts Sioux City Bandits (1-1) tied for second in the National Division with the Colorado Spartans (1-1).

Carolina Cobras (1-0) 41, Wheeling Miners (0-2) 26

The Carolina Cobras opened their season at home with a close by foe, the Wheeling Miners who enter their game 0-1 after a close game against the Colorado Spartans in Wheeling. The game was a homecoming for Coach Resignalo who served as the Head Coach of the Carolina Cobras. The night also served as the debut for Coach Bonner who coached his first game as the Head Coach of the Carolina Cobras. The Snake Pit did not disappoint, despite many attempts to turn the game around the crowd and the Cobras came out with the victory staying ahead the entire games with a final score of 41-26. The Cobras advance to 1-0 in a three way tie with Beaumont and Columbus for the American Division, the Miners look for their first win in week 3.

Omaha Beef (2-0) 33, Colorado Spartans (0-2) 12

Despite the preseason debacle in Omaha, the Beef look stronger than ever dominating their first two regular season game by 20 points or more no NAL team has gotten close to challenging the Beef on offense or defensive. The Spartans coming off a big victory in week 1 against the Miners slowed down in week 2 with a franchise low 12 points. The Beef shut the Colorado in multiple quarters re-assuring their fans in the Slaughterhouse the Omaha Beef dominant reputation. Omaha (2-0) remains undefeated and stays at the top of the National Division as the only undefeated team in the National Division.

WEEK 2 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Tabyus Taylor Offensive Player of the Week

Trey Dudley-Giles Defensive Player of the Week

Willie Caviness Special Team Player of the Week

