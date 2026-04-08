Week 2 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week
Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
No fly zone, courtesy of I AM SAM.
Your NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week is Sam Kidd
Check out the United Football League Statistics
United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026
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- Vaughns Goes Nuclear, Dallas Advances to 2-0 - Dallas Renegades
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