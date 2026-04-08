Week 2 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







No fly zone, courtesy of I AM SAM.

Your NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week is Sam Kidd







United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026

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