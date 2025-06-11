Week 2 in the CFL

June 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

RUN BRADY, RUN

Oliveira is the reigning MOP and MOC.

He has 17 career 100+ rushing yard games; his next will tie him with Norm Kwong (18) for third among Canadians, behind Jon Cornish (22) and Andrew Harris (29).

Oliveira is aiming for his fourth consecutive 1,000+ rushing yard season; the last Canadian to achieve the feat was Kwong from 1955-58. Joffrey Reynolds was the last player to reach the milestone as part of a six-year streak from 2005-10.

Over the last three years, he has averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Last season, he was the only player to average 100+ yards from scrimmage per game.

QUICK SLANTS

League-wide

Home teams swept Week 1 for the second time since 2006 (2022).

Each team that rushed for more yards emerged victorious.

Last week, 37 per cent of rushing and receiving yards were gained by Canadians.

This week's milestone game(s):

100th | Eugene Lewis (OTT)

BC (1-0) at WPG (0-0)

Following his first win as a head coach, Buck Pierce returns to Winnipeg, where he spent 10 seasons, winning two Grey Cups (2019 and 2021) and making five Grey Cup appearances (2019, 2021-24).

Nathan Rourke has yet to defeat Winnipeg.

vs. WPG | 0-3, 53.4 per cent completion rate, 3 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.6 QBR

vs. the rest of the CFL | 13-5, 74.6 per cent completion rate, 32 TDs, 19 INTs, 109.7 QBR

Last week, Stanley Berryhill III recorded his first 100+ yard game.

Mike O'Shea's next victory will be his 108th, tying him with Canadian Football Hall of Famer, the late Dave Ritchie, for seventh all-time.

Chris Streveler (5-8) will make his first start against BC.

Nic Demski (4,559) needs 109 receiving yards to surpass Darvin Adams (4,667) to join the Top-10 in Bombers' history.

MTL (1-0) at OTT (0-1)

The Alouettes have won the teams' last eight matchups and the last 10 at TD Place Stadium.

At 5-0, Davis Alexander has set the record for the best start by an Alouettes pivot. Bo Levi Mitchell was the last QB to start his career with a 5-0 mark.

Last year, the Alouettes went 6-2-1 (.722) on the road, while Ottawa established its best record at home, going 7-1-1 (.833).

Last week, the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, Keelan White, had four catches for 41 yards.

Eugene Lewis's current streak of nine games with a touchdown reception is tied with Sean Millington for the second-longest in CFL history. Terry Evanshen established the record of 10 games in 1967-68.

Matthew Shiltz will make his 14th CFL start (6-7).

CGY (1-0) at TOR (0-1)

Last week, Calgary recorded 158 rushing yards, led by Dedrick Mills's league-leading 94 and three touchdowns.

Dave Dickenson is 12-3 versus Toronto.

Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 2-5 against Toronto, but he has 14 touchdown passes in the matchup.

Marquel Lee registered 10 defensive tackles in his first CFL game.

Clark Barnes recorded his first career 100-yard game last week against Hamilton.

At BMO Field, Toronto is 27-7 under Ryan Dinwiddie, including 16-2 over the past two season. Calgary is the only team against which he has a record below .500 (3-4).

Toronto hasn't started 0-2 since 2019.

The Argonauts rushed for 34 yards last week, the team's lowest on the ground since 2023 - a span of 50 games.

Wynton McManis recorded nine defensive tackles last week.

First-year player Calvin Turner Jr. registered 142 kick return yards.

SSK (1-0) at HAM (0-1)

The Roughriders are looking to start 2-0 in back-to-back years under HC Corey Mace.

Last week, Saskatchewan registered a league-leading four sacks, including two from Malik Carney, while allowing none.

Dating back to last season, Trevor Harris has won his past six starts. He is a career 9-5 against Hamilton.

Last week, Montreal native Samuel Emilus recorded eight catches for 133 yards to sit tied for the league lead; it was the fifth 100+ yard game of his career.

Bo Levi Mitchell is looking for his 100th victory as a starter. He is a career 12-6 against the Roughriders. Dating back to last season, he has averaged 346 passing yards in his past six games.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 11, 2025

Week 2 in the CFL - CFL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.