Week 2 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on March 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The USL Championship's 2026 campaign delivered some spectacular strikes in Week 2 of the regular season! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, March 18, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 16, 2026

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