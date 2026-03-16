Week 2 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on March 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship's 2026 campaign delivered some spectacular strikes in Week 2 of the regular season! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, March 18, at midnight ET.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 16, 2026
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. San Ramon FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Match Preview: LDN vs WCU - Loudoun United FC
- U.S. Open Cup First Round Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. CD Faialense: March 17, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Orange County SC Brings Back a Point from Phoenix - Orange County SC
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Steel City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.