Week 19: Seals vs Rock

Published on April 5, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







The Rock control the ball for 60 minutes and come away with a win over San Diego while clinching a playoff berth.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 5, 2026

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