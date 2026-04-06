Week 19: Seals vs Rock
Published on April 5, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
The Rock control the ball for 60 minutes and come away with a win over San Diego while clinching a playoff berth.
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