NLL San Diego Seals

Week 19: Seals vs Rock

Published on April 5, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video


The Rock control the ball for 60 minutes and come away with a win over San Diego while clinching a playoff berth.

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Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 5, 2026


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