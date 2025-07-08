Week 17 IFL Coaches Poll

The Quad City Steamwheelers rise to No. 1 in this week's IFL Coaches Poll following a key win and a shakeup across the standings. Bay Area drops to second, while San Diego climbs to third after clinching a playoff berth. Jacksonville slides to No. 4, and the Vegas Knight Hawks jump two spots to round out the top five.

WEEK 17 COACHES POLL

Quad City Steamwheelers (+1)

Bay Area Panthers (-1)

San Diego Strike Force (+1)

Jacksonville Sharks (-1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (+2)

Arizona Rattlers (-1)

Green Bay Blizzard (-2)

Massachusetts Pirates (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (+1)

Tulsa Oilers (-1)

Fishers Freight (-)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the playoff picture continues to shift. The IFL returns to action this weekend-catch every game live on the IFL Network.







