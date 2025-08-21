WCL Top Executive, Broadcaster and Scorekeeper Announced

West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the League's Executive of the Year, Broadcaster of the Year and Scorekeeper of the Year, Thursday.

The WCL Board of Directors voted Luke Emanuel, the owner and president of Salem's Marion Berries, as the Executive of the Year

In the Berries' first season, they qualified for the playoffs after negotiating a late-spring transition to their new home, Chemeketa Field. This meant they played only road games until their rescheduled home opener on June 23. Despite this, Emanuel and his staff built a talented roster that stayed in the hunt all summer, and ultimately qualified for a postseason berth with a 28-26 overall record. What's more, earlier this week the Berries earned the WCL's Jim Dietz Team Sportsmanship Award.

The League Office selects Harmon Johnsen of the Yakima Valley Pippins as the Broadcaster of the year. Johnsen was invited to take part in the WCL All-Star Game in July during his first season in the WCL.

A native of Sutherland, Nebraska, Johnsen served as the play-by-play announcer and media relations manager for Yakima Valley this summer.

"Harmon was a bright spot for the Pippins this summer," Yakima Valley General Manager Jeff Garretson said. "He was engaged with the team members to tell their stories, worked with the broadcast crew to provide great content, and definitely grew his talent throughout the year. We couldn't be more proud of his efforts in Yakima."

Connor McCallister of the Edmonton Riverhawks earns the Scorekeeper of the Year honor from WCL Scorekeeper Administrator Stephen Gall.

In addition to his official scorer duties, McCallister serves as the data supervisor for the Riverhawks.

"Connor has continued to work hard and his growth has shown in the quality of his work over the last few years, "Gall said. "I am very happy to see his work be rewarded with this honor."

Awards Schedule

August 18: MVP and Pitcher of the Year Awards

August 19: All-WCL Team

August 20: Coach, Umpire, and Sportsmanship Awards

August 21: Executive, Broadcaster, and Scorekeeper Awards

August 22: Top Prospect and Final Spotlight

