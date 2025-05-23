WCL Teams Provide Opportunities for Youth

Several youth baseball initiatives are taking place during the West Coast League's 20th Anniversary Season, highlighted by the Community Champions Game in Bellingham, Washington on July 15, the night before the Bells host the WCL's All-Star Game.

The Community Champions Game is played by athletes from the Max Higbee Center, which supports teens and adults with developmental disabilities to build community, friendships, happiness, life skills and health through recreation. The event will serve, as it did a year ago, as a significant fundraiser for the Center.

The Victoria HarbourCats operate the Edwards Family Training Centre, an indoor facility that houses season-long, comprehensive youth development programs. Victoria works closely with Little League and minor baseball, and softball associations, to provide players coveted opportunities to join HarbourCats on the field and warm up prior to home games.

The Victoria Eagles and Mariners of the BC Premier Baseball League, the top high school circuit in the province, play preseason games at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, and often provide players as needed to the HarbourCats on 10-day contracts.

In Portland this spring, more than 4,500 students from 13 schools participated in Dillon's Reading Challenge Presented by Rivermark Credit Union, with the ultimate prizes being free admission to a Portland Pickles game. Also, Youth Baseball Sunday Presented by Toyota is back in Portland this summer, which means youth teams can purchase half-price tickets for Sunday home games.

The Corvallis Knights will host the Oregon All-Star Series, June 21-22. The two-day event features the best players in the 6A and 5A high-school classifications from across the state.

Springfield offers FREE ADMISSION for home games to all kids ages 12 and under. The team also provides scholarships to any youth who want to attend a Drifters baseball camp, but cannot afford the cost.

The Drifters are just one of many WCL teams that run a variety of youth camps throughout the summer. For more information, please contact the WCL team in your area.







