WCL MVP and Pitcher of the Year Unveiled

The West Coast League is proud to announce the recipients of its most prestigious 2024 season awards, selected by the WCL's outstanding group of head coaches. This year, the title of Most Valuable Player has been awarded to Ridgefield Raptors outfielder Hunter Katschke, while Freddy Rodriguez of the Portland Pickles is 2024's Pitcher of the Year.

Hunter Katschke's outstanding performance this summer proved essential, especially in the second half of the season, when the Raptors went 21-7 on their way to a wild-card playoff spot. Katschke didn't play his first game with the Raptors until the season was nearly three weeks old, yet his still managed to lead the WCL with nine home runs and nearly finished atop the league RBIs, too. Katschke did finish the regular season with an 11-game hitting streak and with his .367 batting average just edged teammate Justin Stransky for the league's batting title.

On the mound, Freddy Rodriguez of the Portland Pickles demonstrated remarkable talent and determination, earning him the Pitcher of the Year award. Rodriguez's impressive stats comprised the rare "pitcher's triple crown," as he paced the WCL in wins (6), strikeouts (54) and ERA (1.02). Including the postseason, the Pickles won the last nine of Rodriguez's 10 starts, including last week's championship game, in which he went six strong innings against the Wenatchee Applesox.

The West Coast League extends its congratulations to both Hunter Katschke and Freddy Rodriguez for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the league. Their dedication, skill, and sportsmanship have set a high standard for players across the league.

