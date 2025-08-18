WCL MVP and Pitcher of the Year Announced

Monday, Commissioner Rob Neyer announced that Josh Schleichardt and Gio de Graauw have earned the West Coast League's top 2025 awards.

"In a league as competitive as ours," said Neyer, "each year our coaches have many terrific candidates to sort through, which makes our award winners all the more impressive."

Schleichardt was named the League's Most Valuable Player after a record-setting year for the South champion Portland Pickles.

A transfer portal commit to the University of Oregon, Schleichardt set WCL records for home runs (18) and RBI (64). He also led the league with a Portland-record 65 hits and established Pickles records for runs (62), slugging percentage (.650) and OPS (1.115). His 62 runs scored rank second all-time in WCL history, with his slugging percentage and OPS both fifth all-time.

Splitting time between first base and outfield, Schleichardt batted .325 with 11 doubles, 33 walks and nine stolen bases. He is the first Pickle to garner MVP honors.

The right-handed ace for the Kelowna Falcons this summer, de Graauw earned PItcher of the Year laurels after pacing the WCL with a 0.94 ERA (fourth lowest in WCL history), .143 batting average against (second all-time) and a Kelowna record 0.85 WHIP.

Now in the transfer portal, de Graauw tied for the WCL lead with 54 strikeouts and was 3-1 in 48 innings; his complete game vs. Kamloops on June 25 was one of only six thrown in the West Coast League all summer.

A Netherlands native, de Graauw is the fourth Falcon to be named pitcher of the year, joining Brady Miller (2015), Cord Cockrell (2012) and Dayne Quist (2010).

