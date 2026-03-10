WCL Launches Spotlight Series

PORTLAND, Ore. - For more than 20 years, the West Coast League has been the premier summer collegiate baseball league in western North America ... and the pipeline to the big leagues has never been fuller. Nearly 300 WCL alumni were in Major League Baseball organizations last year, and nine of the national teams competing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic include at least one player who's suited up in the WCL.

Starting Tuesday, March 10, the WCL begins rolling out its Spring Spotlight series on X and Instagram, featuring the most exciting and intriguing players from each of the league's 16 teams. New posts will drop regularly throughout the spring, leading right into our 2026 season that opens Friday, May 29.

"Every summer we get to watch tomorrow's major leaguers take their first steps, and this year's group is as talented as any we've seen," said Commissioner Rob Neyer. "We're excited to introduce these players to fans across the WCL's huge footprint, from Central Oregon to the heart of Alberta, and remind everyone that the next Tarik Skubal or Jarren Duran might be playing in your backyard this summer."







