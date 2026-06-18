WCL Launches Game of the Week on YouTube

Published on June 17, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Today the West Coast League announced the launch of the WCL Game of the Week, livestreaming every Friday night on the home team's YouTube channel and WCL Live, the League's livestreaming platform.

The inaugural broadcast this Friday night will feature the Yakima Valley Pippins visiting the Marion Berries, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 Pacific Time from Salem, Oregon's Chemeketa Field. Fans can watch live, and absolutely free, by visiting WCL Live or downloading the WCL Live apps, available via the iPhone App Store and Google Play.

The Game of the Week will continue each Friday throughout the 2026 season, giving fans across the country a front-row seat to some of the best college summer baseball in the nation.

"We're excited to bring WCL baseball directly to fans, wherever they are," said Commissioner Rob Neyer, who will be an on-air guest during Friday's broadcast. "YouTube and our own platform give us tremendous reach as we connect with not just the families and friends of our players, but anyone who loves watching the next generation of professional talent compete at a high level."







West Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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