WCL in MLB Playoffs
Published on September 30, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release
In 2025, West Coast League alumni (29 players) appeared in at least one game for nine of the 12 MLB postseason clubs.
The list includes a pair of players, Connor Joe (Kelowna Falcons, 2011) and Paul Sewald (Spokane RiverHawks, 2009), who played for two playoff teams. Joe appeared in games for the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, two of the three NL Wildcards while Sewald pitched for the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and runner-up Detroit Tigers.
Jarren Duran and Chris Murphy of the Boston Red Sox and Justin Bruihl and Easton Lucas of the Toronto Blue Jays all spent time with the Walla Walla Sweets in 2016.
Three of the eight starting pitchers in Game 1 of the Wildcard round are former WCL hurlers.
The 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal (Kitsap BlueJackets, 2014) gets the ball for the Tigers after winning 13 games in the regular season.
Another 13-game winner, Nick Pivetta (Victoria HarbourCats, 2013) takes the mound for the San Diego Padres and will be opposed by Matthew Boyd (Corvallis Knights), who won 14 games for the Chicago Cubs.
WCL ALUMNI (Played for MLB Postseason Team in 2025)
Boston Red Sox (2)
Jarren Duran - Walla Walla Sweets, 2016
Chris Murphy - Walla Walla Sweets, 2016
Chicago Cubs (3)
Matthew Boyd - Corvallis Knights, 2010
Nicky Lopez - Bend Elks, 2014
Eli Morgan - Yakima Valley Pippins, 2014
Cincinnati Reds (3)
TJ Friedl - Kitsap BlueJackets, 2014
Connor Joe - Kelowna Falcons, 2011
Matt McLain - Bellingham Bells, 2018
Cleveland Guardians (4)
Steven Kwan - Corvallis Knights, 2016
Kyle Manzardo - Portland Pickles, 2019
Paul Sewald - Spokane RiverHawks, 2009
Cade Smith - Victoria HarbourCats, 2019
Detroit Tigers (3)
Ryan Kreidler - Wenatchee AppleSox, 2016
Paul Sewald - Spokane RiverHawks, 2009
Tarik Skubal - Kitsap BlueJackets, 2014
Milwaukee Brewers (4)
Vinny Capra - Walla Walla Sweets, 2017
Rhys Hoskins - Kitsap BlueJackets, 2014
Garrett Mitchell - Walla Walla Sweets, 2017
Andrew Vaughn - Victoria HarbourCats, 2017
New York Yankees (1)
Jake Bird - Yakima Valley Pippins, 2015
San Diego Padres (5)
Trenton Brooks - Wenatchee AppleSox, 2014
Alex Jacob - Wenatchee AppleSox, 2017
Connor Joe - Kelowna Falcons, 2011
Ramon Laureano - Medford Rogues, 2014
Nick Pivetta - Victoria HarbourCats, 2013
Seattle Mariners (1)
Casey Legumina - Wenatchee AppleSox, 2016
Toronto Blue Jays (5)
Shane Bieber - Cowlitz Black Bears, 2014
Justin Bruihl - Walla Walla Sweets, 2016
Easton Lucas - Walla Walla Sweets, 2015-16
Nathan Lukes - Victoria HarbourCats, 2014
Tommy Nance - Cowlitz Black Bears, 2012
West Coast League Stories from September 30, 2025
- WCL in MLB Playoffs - WCL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.