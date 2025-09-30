WCL in MLB Playoffs

Published on September 30, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







In 2025, West Coast League alumni (29 players) appeared in at least one game for nine of the 12 MLB postseason clubs.

The list includes a pair of players, Connor Joe (Kelowna Falcons, 2011) and Paul Sewald (Spokane RiverHawks, 2009), who played for two playoff teams. Joe appeared in games for the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, two of the three NL Wildcards while Sewald pitched for the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and runner-up Detroit Tigers.

Jarren Duran and Chris Murphy of the Boston Red Sox and Justin Bruihl and Easton Lucas of the Toronto Blue Jays all spent time with the Walla Walla Sweets in 2016.

Three of the eight starting pitchers in Game 1 of the Wildcard round are former WCL hurlers.

The 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal (Kitsap BlueJackets, 2014) gets the ball for the Tigers after winning 13 games in the regular season.

Another 13-game winner, Nick Pivetta (Victoria HarbourCats, 2013) takes the mound for the San Diego Padres and will be opposed by Matthew Boyd (Corvallis Knights), who won 14 games for the Chicago Cubs.

WCL ALUMNI (Played for MLB Postseason Team in 2025)

Boston Red Sox (2)

Jarren Duran - Walla Walla Sweets, 2016

Chris Murphy - Walla Walla Sweets, 2016

Chicago Cubs (3)

Matthew Boyd - Corvallis Knights, 2010

Nicky Lopez - Bend Elks, 2014

Eli Morgan - Yakima Valley Pippins, 2014

Cincinnati Reds (3)

TJ Friedl - Kitsap BlueJackets, 2014

Connor Joe - Kelowna Falcons, 2011

Matt McLain - Bellingham Bells, 2018

Cleveland Guardians (4)

Steven Kwan - Corvallis Knights, 2016

Kyle Manzardo - Portland Pickles, 2019

Paul Sewald - Spokane RiverHawks, 2009

Cade Smith - Victoria HarbourCats, 2019

Detroit Tigers (3)

Ryan Kreidler - Wenatchee AppleSox, 2016

Paul Sewald - Spokane RiverHawks, 2009

Tarik Skubal - Kitsap BlueJackets, 2014

Milwaukee Brewers (4)

Vinny Capra - Walla Walla Sweets, 2017

Rhys Hoskins - Kitsap BlueJackets, 2014

Garrett Mitchell - Walla Walla Sweets, 2017

Andrew Vaughn - Victoria HarbourCats, 2017

New York Yankees (1)

Jake Bird - Yakima Valley Pippins, 2015

San Diego Padres (5)

Trenton Brooks - Wenatchee AppleSox, 2014

Alex Jacob - Wenatchee AppleSox, 2017

Connor Joe - Kelowna Falcons, 2011

Ramon Laureano - Medford Rogues, 2014

Nick Pivetta - Victoria HarbourCats, 2013

Seattle Mariners (1)

Casey Legumina - Wenatchee AppleSox, 2016

Toronto Blue Jays (5)

Shane Bieber - Cowlitz Black Bears, 2014

Justin Bruihl - Walla Walla Sweets, 2016

Easton Lucas - Walla Walla Sweets, 2015-16

Nathan Lukes - Victoria HarbourCats, 2014

Tommy Nance - Cowlitz Black Bears, 2012







