WCL Coach, Umpire and Jim Dietz Sportsmanship Awards Announced

Wednesday afternoon, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the circuit's Coach of the Year, Umpire of the Year and Jim Dietz Team Sportsmanship Award.

Ed Knaggs earns this year's Coach of the Year honor. He led the Bellingham Bells to the second WCL championship in team history. The Bells captured the North Division first half crown and posted a 33-21 record in the regular season.

In the playoffs, Bellingham knocked off the Wenatchee AppleSox in a thrilling three-game series, went on the road to defeat the Edmonton Riverhawks, and edged the defending champion Portland Pickles in the Rose City to cement the title.

"I wasn't around for Coach Ed's tenure in Wenatchee," said Commissioner Neyer, "so this season has been revelatory; now I'm beginning to understand how he won five championship rings with the AppleSox!"

This is the fifth time Knaggs has been recognized by his peers, having won the award in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2012 as AppleSox skipper.

The Umpire of the Year is Brandon Laine. Before umpiring in the WCL this season, the Green Bay, Wisconsin native attended the Wendelstedt Umpire School in Ormond Beach, Florida. Throughout the summer, Laine was a consummate professional on and off the field and was the home plate umpire in the WCL Championship Game.

"From start to finish this season, Brandon was an outstanding representative of the WCL," supervisor of umpires John White said. "The experience he gained working high-level summer collegiate baseball will serve as a real foundation for his career."

The first-year Marion Berries, led by general manager Pat Zajac and head coach Tucker Brack, take home the Jim Dietz Sportsmanship Award.

"The Berries are setting a high bar for new teams," said Neyer, "as it's hard enough just getting off the ground in Year one. Let alone setting a great example for sportsmanship and reaching the postseason."

