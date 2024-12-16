WCL Announces 2025 All-Star Game

December 16, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release







After a highly successful event earlier this year, the West Coast League announced its All-Star Game will return to Bellingham, Washington on July 16, 2025.

The Bellingham Bells will host the event at iconic Joe Martin Field. Featuring top players from each of the league's 17 teams, the WCL's marquee event will be livestreamed around the world.

"It's hard to imagine a better All-Star extravaganza than what we enjoyed last summer," WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer said. "But with the Bells building on 2024's success, I have no doubt we'll see another tremendous event next summer, and I'm thrilled for all our teams, our players and our fans."

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and highlights two days of festivities, July 15 and 16. Events include the return of the Community Champions Game with the Max Higbee Center, along with a pregame fan fest, WCL All-Stars skills challenge, and postgame fireworks.

One of the WCL's founding teams, the Bells have ranked in the top four of league attendance each of the last two seasons. The classic Joe Martin Field, with its all-turf playing surface, full video display scoreboard, batting cages, and a seating capacity of 3,100, serves as the perfect venue for this premier baseball event, which was featured on MLB Network last season.

Most famously, Joe Martin Field is where Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. made his rookie debut with the Northwest League's Bellingham Mariners in 1987.

"We are beyond thrilled to be hosting the All-Star Game again next summer," said Bells President/GM Stephanie Morrell. "We've collaborated closely with the league to enhance the event's impact and showcase the league's outstanding product and talent. I couldn't be happier for our fans and our community that the WCL is again trusting us with this event.

Mark your calendars - tickets for the 2025 West Coast League All-Star Game will be available for purchase starting April 1, 2025, at www.bellstickets.com. For more details about the All-Star Game and related festivities, visit www.bellinghambells.com.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.