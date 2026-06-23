WCL Alumni Showcased in Marquee Event

Published on June 23, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Thirteen West Coast League alumni are among the 335 prospects invited to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine, opening today at Chase Field in Phoenix and running through Friday, June 26.

The group includes right-hander Jackson Flora (UC Santa Barbara), who pitched for the Corvallis Knights in 2024 and is widely projected as a top-five pick in next month's MLB Amateur Draft. Flora is one of three former Knights in the field, joined by infielder Tyner Horn (Nebraska) and high school prospect Archer Horn (Stanford commit), who's been impressive this summer with Corvallis.

Three former Portland Pickles - Cashel Dugger (UCLA), Kenny Ishikawa (Georgia), and Alex Overbay (Arizona State) - are also in the Combine field, as are Bellingham Bells alumni Roman Martin (UCLA) and Dean West (UCLA). Rounding out the WCL contingent are Ryan Cooney (Oregon, Springfield 2023), Mason Edwards (USC, Bend 2024), Calvin Proskey (UC Santa Barbara, Cowlitz 2024), Tyree Reed (Jackson State, Edmonton 2025), and Cole Tryba (UC Santa Barbara, Ridgefield 2024).

MLB Network will have live coverage from Chase Field today (Tuesday), beginning at 9 a.m. Pacific. On-field workouts run through Wednesday; strength-and-conditioning testing fills Thursday and Friday. The 2026 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 11-12 in Philadelphia during All-Star Week.

Last year, 256 of the 309 combine participants were drafted (82.8%), including 87 of the first 100 picks.

2026 MLB Draft Combine - WCL Alumni

Ryan Cooney, SS, Oregon - Springfield Drifters (2023)

Cashel Dugger, C, UCLA - Portland Pickles (2023)

Mason Edwards, LHP, USC - Bend Elks (2024)

Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara - Corvallis Knights (2024)

Archer Horn, SS, Stanford commit - Corvallis Knights (2026)

Tyner Horn, RHP, Nebraska - Corvallis Knights (2024)

Kenny Ishikawa, TWP, Georgia - Portland Pickles (2024)

Roman Martin, SS, UCLA - Bellingham Bells (2024)

Alex Overbay, 1B, Arizona State - Portland Pickles (2024)

Calvin Proskey, RHP, UC Santa Barbara - Cowlitz Black Bears (2024)

Tyree Reed, OF, Jackson State - Edmonton Riverhawks (2025)

Cole Tryba, LHP, UC Santa Barbara - Ridgefield Raptors (2024)

Dean West, OF, UCLA - Bellingham Bells (2023)







West Coast League Stories from June 23, 2026

WCL Alumni Showcased in Marquee Event - WCL

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