WCL Alumni on 2026 MLB Opening Day Rosters

Published on March 25, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







PORTLAND, Oregon - Four Opening Day starting pitchers highlight 35 West Coast League alumni listed on Major League Baseball's Opening Day rosters.

Tarik Skubal (Kitsap BlueJackets/Detroit Tigers), the 2024 and 2025 American League Cy Young Award winner, is slated for his third straight Opening Day start. He'll be opposed by fellow WCL alumnus Nick Pivetta (Victoria HarbourCats/San Diego Padres).

Other starting pitchers getting the ball on Opening Day include Matthew Boyd (Corvallis Knights/Chicago Cubs) and Drew Rasmussen (Wenatchee AppleSox/Tampa Bay Rays).

"Thirty-five players is a number we're proud of, but what really stands out is four Opening Day starters - including back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal," WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer said. "These are guys who came through this league as college kids and are now among the best in the game. That's exactly what the West Coast League is supposed to do."

Three WCL alumni on Opening Day rosters recently competed in the World Baseball Classic. Jarren Duran (Walla Walla/Boston Red Sox) played for Team Mexico while Boyd and Skubal both represented Team USA.

Nine of the current WCL's 16 teams are represented among 18 MLB clubs.

Below is the complete list of WCL alumni on MLB Opening Day rosters in 2026.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Shane Bieber (Cowlitz), Toronto Blue Jays

Jake Bird (Yakima Valley), New York Yankees

Ky Bush* (Cowlitz), Chicago White Sox

Jonny DeLuca (Yakima Valley), Tampa Bay Rays

Jarren Duran (Walla Walla), Boston Red Sox

Rhys Hoskins (Kitsap), Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan (Corvallis), Cleveland Guardians

Brooks Lee (Corvallis), Minnesota Twins

Casey Legumina (Wenatchee), Seattle Mariners

Nathan Lukes (Victoria), Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Manzardo (Portland), Cleveland Guardians

Chase Meidroth (Victoria), Chicago White Sox

Chris Murphy (Walla Walla), Chicago White Sox

Tommy Nance (Cowlitz), Toronto Blue Jays

Drew Rasmussen (Wenatchee), Tampa Bay Rays

Adley Rutschman (Corvallis), Baltimore Orioles

Tarik Skubal (Kitsap), Detroit Tigers

Cade Smith (Victoria), Cleveland Guardians

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Matthew Boyd (Corvallis), Chicago Cubs

Justin Briuhl (Walla Walla), St. Louis Cardinals

Griffin Canning* (Wenatchee), San Diego Padres

TJ Friedl (Kitsap), Cincinnati Reds

Reed Garrett* (Yakima Valley), New York Mets

Janson Junk (Bend), Miami Marlins

Christian Koss (Yakima Valley), San Francisco Giants

Ramon Laureano (Medford), San Diego Padres

Matt McLain (Bellingham), Cincinnati Reds

Garrett Mitchell (Walla Walla), Milwaukee Brewers

David Morgan (Portland), San Diego Padres

David Peterson (Medford), New York Mets

Nick Pivetta (Victoria), San Diego Padres

Paul Sewald (Spokane), Arizona Diamondbacks

Kyle Stowers* (Bellingham), Miami Marlins

Andrew Vaughn (Victoria), Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Walker (Corvallis), San Francisco Giants

* Opening season on injured list







West Coast League Stories from March 25, 2026

WCL Alumni on 2026 MLB Opening Day Rosters - WCL

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