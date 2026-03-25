WCL Alumni on 2026 MLB Opening Day Rosters
Published on March 25, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release
PORTLAND, Oregon - Four Opening Day starting pitchers highlight 35 West Coast League alumni listed on Major League Baseball's Opening Day rosters.
Tarik Skubal (Kitsap BlueJackets/Detroit Tigers), the 2024 and 2025 American League Cy Young Award winner, is slated for his third straight Opening Day start. He'll be opposed by fellow WCL alumnus Nick Pivetta (Victoria HarbourCats/San Diego Padres).
Other starting pitchers getting the ball on Opening Day include Matthew Boyd (Corvallis Knights/Chicago Cubs) and Drew Rasmussen (Wenatchee AppleSox/Tampa Bay Rays).
"Thirty-five players is a number we're proud of, but what really stands out is four Opening Day starters - including back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal," WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer said. "These are guys who came through this league as college kids and are now among the best in the game. That's exactly what the West Coast League is supposed to do."
Three WCL alumni on Opening Day rosters recently competed in the World Baseball Classic. Jarren Duran (Walla Walla/Boston Red Sox) played for Team Mexico while Boyd and Skubal both represented Team USA.
Nine of the current WCL's 16 teams are represented among 18 MLB clubs.
Below is the complete list of WCL alumni on MLB Opening Day rosters in 2026.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Shane Bieber (Cowlitz), Toronto Blue Jays
Jake Bird (Yakima Valley), New York Yankees
Ky Bush* (Cowlitz), Chicago White Sox
Jonny DeLuca (Yakima Valley), Tampa Bay Rays
Jarren Duran (Walla Walla), Boston Red Sox
Rhys Hoskins (Kitsap), Cleveland Guardians
Steven Kwan (Corvallis), Cleveland Guardians
Brooks Lee (Corvallis), Minnesota Twins
Casey Legumina (Wenatchee), Seattle Mariners
Nathan Lukes (Victoria), Toronto Blue Jays
Kyle Manzardo (Portland), Cleveland Guardians
Chase Meidroth (Victoria), Chicago White Sox
Chris Murphy (Walla Walla), Chicago White Sox
Tommy Nance (Cowlitz), Toronto Blue Jays
Drew Rasmussen (Wenatchee), Tampa Bay Rays
Adley Rutschman (Corvallis), Baltimore Orioles
Tarik Skubal (Kitsap), Detroit Tigers
Cade Smith (Victoria), Cleveland Guardians
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Matthew Boyd (Corvallis), Chicago Cubs
Justin Briuhl (Walla Walla), St. Louis Cardinals
Griffin Canning* (Wenatchee), San Diego Padres
TJ Friedl (Kitsap), Cincinnati Reds
Reed Garrett* (Yakima Valley), New York Mets
Janson Junk (Bend), Miami Marlins
Christian Koss (Yakima Valley), San Francisco Giants
Ramon Laureano (Medford), San Diego Padres
Matt McLain (Bellingham), Cincinnati Reds
Garrett Mitchell (Walla Walla), Milwaukee Brewers
David Morgan (Portland), San Diego Padres
David Peterson (Medford), New York Mets
Nick Pivetta (Victoria), San Diego Padres
Paul Sewald (Spokane), Arizona Diamondbacks
Kyle Stowers* (Bellingham), Miami Marlins
Andrew Vaughn (Victoria), Milwaukee Brewers
Ryan Walker (Corvallis), San Francisco Giants
* Opening season on injured list
West Coast League Stories from March 25, 2026
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