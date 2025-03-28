WCL Alumni on 2025 MLB Opening Day Rosters
March 28, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release
This year, 40 West Coast League alumni were listed on Major League Baseball's Opening Day rosters.
That total is one shy of the WCL record, set in 2023, and includes 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal (Kitsap/Detroit Tigers), who made his second straight Opening Day start for Detroit.
On Opening Day, Steven Kwan (Corvallis/Cleveland Guardians), a three-time Gold Glove winner and 2024 All-Star, delivered a game-winning double in the top of the 10th. Kwan's teammate Kyle Manzardo (Portland) went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, home run and four RBI and Paul Sewald (Spokane) earned the save for the Guardians.
"Every spring," said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer, "I'm blown away by the number of WCL alumni who dot the MLB rosters on Opening Day. This year the box scores were full of familiar names, just another testament to our teams and their Player First philosophy. I can't wait to see who else shows up in the big leagues this season."
In other notable performances, Adley Rutschman (Corvallis/Baltimore Orioles), a 2023 Silver Slugger winner and two-time All-Star, homered twice; Vinny Capra (Walla Walla/Milwaukee Brewers) hit his first career home run; Kyle Stowers (Bellingham/Miami Marlins) laced a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth; and Ryan Walker (Corvallis/San Francisco Giants) recorded a save.
Here is the complete list of West Coast League alumni on MLB Opening Day rosters in 2025.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tyler Anderson (Corvallis), Los Angeles Angels
Shane Bieber (Cowlitz), Cleveland Guardians
Cam Booser (Bend), Chicago White Sox
Seth Brown (Bend), Athletics
*Ky Bush (Cowlitz), Chicago White Sox
Jonny DeLuca (Yakima Valley), Tampa Bay Rays
Jarren Duran (Walla Walla), Boston Red Sox
Brandon Eisert (Cowlitz), Chicago White Sox
Steven Kwan (Corvallis), Cleveland Guardians
Ramon Laureano (Medford), Baltimore Orioles
*Brooks Lee (Corvallis), Minnesota Twins
Nicky Lopez (Bend), Chicago White Sox
Nathan Lukes (Victoria), Toronto Blue Jays
Kyle Manzardo (Portland), Cleveland Guardians
*Chris Murphy (Walla Walla), Boston Red Sox
*Zach Penrod (Walla Walla), Boston Red Sox
Drew Rasmussen (Wenatchee), Tampa Bay Rays
Adley Rutschman (Corvallis), Baltimore Orioles
*Paul Sewald (Spokane), Cleveland Guardians
Tarik Skubal (Kitsap), Detroit Tigers
Cade Smith (Victoria), Cleveland Guardians
Andrew Vaughn (Victoria), Chicago White Sox
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Jake Bird (Yakima Valley), Colorado Rockies
Sean Bouchard (Walla Walla), Colorado Rockies
Matt Boyd (Corvallis), Chicago Cubs
Griffin Canning (Wenatchee), New York Mets
Vinny Capra (Walla Walla), Milwaukee Brewers
TJ Friedl (Kitsap), Cincinnati Reds
Reed Garrett (Yakima Valley), New York Mets
Rhys Hoskins (Kitsap), Milwaukee Brewers
Alek Jacob (Wenatchee), San Diego Padres
*Nick Madrigal (Corvallis), New York Mets
Matt McLain (Bellingham), Cincinnati Reds
Garrett Mitchell (Walla Walla), Milwaukee Brewers
Eli Morgan (Yakima Valley), Chicago Cubs
David Peterson (Medford), New York Mets
Nick Pivetta (Victoria), San Diego Padres
Kyle Stowers (Bellingham), Miami Marlins
Michael Toglia (Wenatchee), Colorado Rockies
Ryan Walker (Corvallis), San Francisco Giants
* Opening season on injured list.
• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...
West Coast League Stories from March 28, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.