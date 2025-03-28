WCL Alumni on 2025 MLB Opening Day Rosters

This year, 40 West Coast League alumni were listed on Major League Baseball's Opening Day rosters.

That total is one shy of the WCL record, set in 2023, and includes 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal (Kitsap/Detroit Tigers), who made his second straight Opening Day start for Detroit.

On Opening Day, Steven Kwan (Corvallis/Cleveland Guardians), a three-time Gold Glove winner and 2024 All-Star, delivered a game-winning double in the top of the 10th. Kwan's teammate Kyle Manzardo (Portland) went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, home run and four RBI and Paul Sewald (Spokane) earned the save for the Guardians.

"Every spring," said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer, "I'm blown away by the number of WCL alumni who dot the MLB rosters on Opening Day. This year the box scores were full of familiar names, just another testament to our teams and their Player First philosophy. I can't wait to see who else shows up in the big leagues this season."

In other notable performances, Adley Rutschman (Corvallis/Baltimore Orioles), a 2023 Silver Slugger winner and two-time All-Star, homered twice; Vinny Capra (Walla Walla/Milwaukee Brewers) hit his first career home run; Kyle Stowers (Bellingham/Miami Marlins) laced a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth; and Ryan Walker (Corvallis/San Francisco Giants) recorded a save.

Here is the complete list of West Coast League alumni on MLB Opening Day rosters in 2025.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tyler Anderson (Corvallis), Los Angeles Angels

Shane Bieber (Cowlitz), Cleveland Guardians

Cam Booser (Bend), Chicago White Sox

Seth Brown (Bend), Athletics

*Ky Bush (Cowlitz), Chicago White Sox

Jonny DeLuca (Yakima Valley), Tampa Bay Rays

Jarren Duran (Walla Walla), Boston Red Sox

Brandon Eisert (Cowlitz), Chicago White Sox

Steven Kwan (Corvallis), Cleveland Guardians

Ramon Laureano (Medford), Baltimore Orioles

*Brooks Lee (Corvallis), Minnesota Twins

Nicky Lopez (Bend), Chicago White Sox

Nathan Lukes (Victoria), Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Manzardo (Portland), Cleveland Guardians

*Chris Murphy (Walla Walla), Boston Red Sox

*Zach Penrod (Walla Walla), Boston Red Sox

Drew Rasmussen (Wenatchee), Tampa Bay Rays

Adley Rutschman (Corvallis), Baltimore Orioles

*Paul Sewald (Spokane), Cleveland Guardians

Tarik Skubal (Kitsap), Detroit Tigers

Cade Smith (Victoria), Cleveland Guardians

Andrew Vaughn (Victoria), Chicago White Sox

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Jake Bird (Yakima Valley), Colorado Rockies

Sean Bouchard (Walla Walla), Colorado Rockies

Matt Boyd (Corvallis), Chicago Cubs

Griffin Canning (Wenatchee), New York Mets

Vinny Capra (Walla Walla), Milwaukee Brewers

TJ Friedl (Kitsap), Cincinnati Reds

Reed Garrett (Yakima Valley), New York Mets

Rhys Hoskins (Kitsap), Milwaukee Brewers

Alek Jacob (Wenatchee), San Diego Padres

*Nick Madrigal (Corvallis), New York Mets

Matt McLain (Bellingham), Cincinnati Reds

Garrett Mitchell (Walla Walla), Milwaukee Brewers

Eli Morgan (Yakima Valley), Chicago Cubs

David Peterson (Medford), New York Mets

Nick Pivetta (Victoria), San Diego Padres

Kyle Stowers (Bellingham), Miami Marlins

Michael Toglia (Wenatchee), Colorado Rockies

Ryan Walker (Corvallis), San Francisco Giants

* Opening season on injured list.

