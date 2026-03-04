WCL Alumni in the World Baseball Classic

PORTLAND, Ore. - The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins tonight and features 19 West Coast League Alumni with representation on nine of the 20 teams in the event.

"Nineteen former West Coast League players on nine national rosters is a remarkable snapshot," Commissioner Rob Neyer said, "of what this league has become. From James Paxton, who played in Kelowna nearly two decades ago, to Tarik Skubal and Travis Bazzana, who are among the best young players in the world right now, the WCL pipeline has never been more evident than it is this month."

Team Great Britain leads all WBC nations with five WCL alumni on its roster - Brendan Beck (Corvallis Knights), Will Cresswell (Bellingham Bells), Chavez Fernander (Victoria HarbourCats), Ryan Long (Wenatchee AppleSox), and Owen Wild (Yakima Valley Pippins) - each representing a different WCL team. Team Israel has a trio of players with WCL experience. Australia, Canada, and the United States (two each) are the other countries with multiple former WCL players.

The Victoria HarbourCats lead the way with four former players selected to WBC teams, followed by the Corvallis Knights and Wenatchee AppleSox with three players each.

The top two teams in each of four pools will advance to the quarterfinals, March 13-14. The semifinals are scheduled for March 15 and 16, with the WBC Championship Game on March 17 in Miami.

Complete list of WCL Alumni on WBC rosters

Australia (Pool C)

Travis Bazzana, Corvallis Knights (2021), 2B

Coen Wynne, Bend Elks (2018-19), RHP

Brazil (Pool B)

Lucas Ramirez, Victoria HarbourCats (2024), OF

Canada (Pool A)

Indigo Diaz, Victoria HarbourCats (2016-17), RHP

Carter Loewen, Victoria HarbourCats (2018)/Port Angeles Lefties (2019), RHP

James Paxton, Kelowna Falcons (2007), LHP

Colombia (Pool A)

Rio Gomez, Bend Elks (2015), LHP

Great Britain (Pool B)

Brendan Beck, Corvallis Knights (2018), RHP

Will Cresswell, Bellingham Bells (2022), C

Chavez Fernander, Victoria HarbourCats (2017), RHP

Ryan Long, Wenatchee AppleSox (2019), RHP

Owen Wild, Yakima Valley Pippins (2021), RHP

Israel (Pool D)

Charlie Beilenson, Bellingham Bells (2021), RHP

Eli Morgan, Yakima Valley Pippins (2024), RHP

Zack Weiss, Wenatchee AppleSox (2010), RHP

Italy (Pool B)

Alek Jacob, Wenatchee AppleSox (2017), RHP

Mexico (Pool B)

Jarren Duran, Walla Walla Sweets (2016), OF

United States (Pool B)

Matthew Boyd, Corvallis Knights (2010), LHP

Tarik Skubal, Kitsap BlueJackets (2014), LHP







