WCL Alumni in the World Baseball Classic
Published on March 4, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins tonight and features 19 West Coast League Alumni with representation on nine of the 20 teams in the event.
"Nineteen former West Coast League players on nine national rosters is a remarkable snapshot," Commissioner Rob Neyer said, "of what this league has become. From James Paxton, who played in Kelowna nearly two decades ago, to Tarik Skubal and Travis Bazzana, who are among the best young players in the world right now, the WCL pipeline has never been more evident than it is this month."
Team Great Britain leads all WBC nations with five WCL alumni on its roster - Brendan Beck (Corvallis Knights), Will Cresswell (Bellingham Bells), Chavez Fernander (Victoria HarbourCats), Ryan Long (Wenatchee AppleSox), and Owen Wild (Yakima Valley Pippins) - each representing a different WCL team. Team Israel has a trio of players with WCL experience. Australia, Canada, and the United States (two each) are the other countries with multiple former WCL players.
The Victoria HarbourCats lead the way with four former players selected to WBC teams, followed by the Corvallis Knights and Wenatchee AppleSox with three players each.
The top two teams in each of four pools will advance to the quarterfinals, March 13-14. The semifinals are scheduled for March 15 and 16, with the WBC Championship Game on March 17 in Miami.
Complete list of WCL Alumni on WBC rosters
Australia (Pool C)
Travis Bazzana, Corvallis Knights (2021), 2B
Coen Wynne, Bend Elks (2018-19), RHP
Brazil (Pool B)
Lucas Ramirez, Victoria HarbourCats (2024), OF
Canada (Pool A)
Indigo Diaz, Victoria HarbourCats (2016-17), RHP
Carter Loewen, Victoria HarbourCats (2018)/Port Angeles Lefties (2019), RHP
James Paxton, Kelowna Falcons (2007), LHP
Colombia (Pool A)
Rio Gomez, Bend Elks (2015), LHP
Great Britain (Pool B)
Brendan Beck, Corvallis Knights (2018), RHP
Will Cresswell, Bellingham Bells (2022), C
Chavez Fernander, Victoria HarbourCats (2017), RHP
Ryan Long, Wenatchee AppleSox (2019), RHP
Owen Wild, Yakima Valley Pippins (2021), RHP
Israel (Pool D)
Charlie Beilenson, Bellingham Bells (2021), RHP
Eli Morgan, Yakima Valley Pippins (2024), RHP
Zack Weiss, Wenatchee AppleSox (2010), RHP
Italy (Pool B)
Alek Jacob, Wenatchee AppleSox (2017), RHP
Mexico (Pool B)
Jarren Duran, Walla Walla Sweets (2016), OF
United States (Pool B)
Matthew Boyd, Corvallis Knights (2010), LHP
Tarik Skubal, Kitsap BlueJackets (2014), LHP
West Coast League Stories from March 4, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.