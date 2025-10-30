WCL Alumni in Affiliated Ball

In 2025, 296 alumni of West Coast League teams were active in affiliated professional baseball. The list includes 30 players who contributed to MLB postseason teams.

Among the WCL Alumni are four MLB Gold Glove finalists: Steven Kwan (Corvallis Knights/Cleveland Guardians), Matthew Boyd (Corvallis Knights/Chicago Cubs), David Peterson (Medford Rogues/New York Mets) and Kyle Stowers (Bellingham Bells/Miami Marlins).

Tarik Skubal (Kitsap BlueJackets/Detroit Tigers) is widely expected to win the AL Cy Young Award for the second straight year.

Here is the complete list of 296 WCL alumni in affiliated pro baseball this year:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS (15)

MLB - Seth Brown, Bend Elks (Lewis-Clark State)

MLB - Grant Holman, Bellingham Bells (California)

MLB - Willie MacIver, Walla Walla Sweets (Washington)

AAA - Shane McGuire, Victoria HarbourCats (San Diego), Las Vegas Aviators

AAA - Kade Morris, Bend Elks (Nevada), Las Vegas Aviators

AAA - Ben Newton, Springfield Drifters (Fresno State), Las Vegas, Aviators

AA - Diego Barrera, Bellingham Bells (Loyola Marymount), Midland RockHounds

AA - Nate Nankil, Corvallis Knights (Cal State Fullerton), Midland RockHoundsA

AA - Thomas Takayoshi, Port Angeles Lefties/Edmonton Riverhawks (Niagara), Midland RockHounds

A+ - Hunter Breault, Bend Elks (Oregon), Lansing Lugnuts

A+ - Ryan Magdic, Edmonton Riverhawks/Victoria HarbourCats (Missouri), Lansing Lugnuts

A - Bobby Blandford, Springfield Drifters (Fresno State), Stockton Ports

A - *Ryan Brown, Corvallis Knights (Oregon State), Stockton Ports

A - Sam Stuhr, Corvallis Knights (Portland), Stockton Ports

Rookie - Itsuki Takemoto, Portland Pickles (Hawaii), ACL Athletics

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (7)

MLB - David Banuelos, Bellingham Bells (Long Beach State)

MLB - Cody Poteet, Walla Walla Sweets (UCLA)

MLB - Adley Rutschman, Corvallis Knights (Oregon State)

AAA - Justin Armbruester, Bellingham Bells (New Mexico), Norfolk Tides

AAA - Ryan Long, Wenatchee AppleSox (Pomona-Pitzer), Norfolk Tides

AA - Cole Urman, Ridgefield Raptors (Cal State Fullerton), Chesapeake Baysox

A+ - Ryan Stafford, Corvallis Knights (Cal Poly), Aberdeen IronBirds

BOSTON RED SOX (6)

MLB - Jarren Duran, Walla Walla Sweets (Long Beach State)

AAA - Wyatt Mills, Kelowna Falcons/Yakima Valley Pippins (Gonzaga), Worcester Red Sox

AA - Chris Troye, Bend Elks (UC Santa Barbara), Portland Sea Dogs

AA - Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Wenatchee AppleSox (Hawaii), Portland Sea Dogs

A - Steven Brooks, Port Angeles Lefties (Cal Poly), Salem Red Sox

A - Joey Gartrell, Corvallis Knights (Portland), Salem Red Sox

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (13)

MLB - Cam Booser, Bend Elks (Central Arizona)

MLB - *Ky Bush, Cowlitz Black Bears (St. Mary's)

MLB - Vinny Capra, Walla Walla Sweets (Richmond)

MLB - Brandon Eisert, Cowlitz Black Bears (Oregon State)

MLB - Chase Meidroth, Victoria HarbourCats (San Diego)

MLB - Jake Palisch, Corvallis Knights (Texas A&M)

AAA - Caden Connor, Ridgefield Raptors (Cal State Fullerton), Charlotte Knights

AA - Gil Luna, Bend Elks (Arizona), Birmingham Barons

AA - Rikuu Nishida, Cowlitz Black Bears (Oregon), Birmingham Barons

A+ - Morris Austin, Portland Pickles (Houston Christian), Winston-Salem Dash

A - Mikey Kane, Ridgefield Raptors (Oregon State), Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

A - Nick McLain, Bellingham Bells (Arizona State), Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

A - Liam Paddack, Port Angeles Lefties (Gonzaga), Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (12)

MLB - Steven Kwan, Corvallis Knights (Oregon State)

MLB - Kyle Manzardo, Portland Pickles (Washington State)

MLB - Cade Smith, Victoria HarbourCats (Hawaii)

AAA - Travis Bazzana, Corvallis Knights (Oregon State), Columbus Clippers

AAA - Justin Boyd, Ridgefield Raptors (Oregon State), Columbus Clippers

AAA - Zach Jacobs, Kelowna Falcons (UC Riverside), Columbus Clippers

AA - Jonah Advincula, Corvallis Knights (Washington State), Akron RubberDucks

A+ - Izaak Martinez, Cowlitz Black Bears/Edmonton Riverhawks (UC San Diego), Lake County Captains

A+ - Bennett Thompson, Bend Elks (Oregon), Lake County Captains

A - Sean Heppner, Kamloops NorthPaws/Victoria HarbourCats (British Columbia), Lynchburg Hillcats

A - Tyler Howard, Ridgefield Raptors/Corvallis Knights (Portland), Lynchburg Hillcats

Rookie - Nelson Keljo, Corvallis Knights (Oregon State), ACL Guardians

DETROIT TIGERS (12)

MLB - Ryan Kreidler, Wenatchee AppleSox (UCLA)

MLB - Paul Sewald, Spokane Riverhawks (San Diego)

MLB - Tarik Skubal, Kitsap BlueJackets (Seattle)

AA - Jake Holton, Bend Elks (Creighton), Erie SeaWolves

AA - Travis Kuhn, Victoria HarbourCats (San Diego), Erie SeaWolves

AA - John Peck, Ridgefield Raptors (Pepperdine), Erie SeaWolves

A+ - Ryan Harvey, Ridgefield Raptors (UC Santa Barbara), West Michigan Whitecaps

A+ - Preston Howey, Port Angeles Lefties (Saint Mary's), West Michigan Whitecaps

A+ - Bennett Lee, Bellingham Bells (Wake Forest), West Michigan Whitecaps

A - Nick Dumesnil, Victoria HarbourCats (Cal Baptist), Lakeland Flying Tigers

A - Shay Timmer, Kamloops NorthPaws/Portland Pickles (Salt Lake CC), Lakeland Flying Tigers

Rookie - *Zach Swanson, Cowlitz Black Bears (No College), FCL Tigers

HOUSTON ASTROS (12)

MLB - Cooper Hummel, Cowlitz Black Bears/Walla Walla Sweets/Bend Elks (Portland)

AAA - Hudson Leach, Ridgefield Raptors (Miami, Ohio), Sugar Land Space Cowboys

AA - Rowdey Jordan, Victoria HarbourCats (Mississippi State), Corpus Christi Hooks

AA - Alonzo Tredwell, Portland Pickles (UCLA), Corpus Christi Hooks

A+ - Brett Gillis, Wenatchee AppleSox/Corvallis Knights (Portland), Asheville Tourists

A - Brandon Forrester, Bend Elks (New Mexico State), Fayetteville Woodpeckers

A - Curtis Hebert, Ridgefield Raptors (Portland), Fayetteville Woodpeckers

A - Justin Trimble, Ridgefield Raptors (Cal Poly), Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Rookie - Jagger Beck, Victoria HarbourCats (Hawaii), FCL Astros

Rookie - *Joey Dixon, Bellingham Bells (Stanford), FCL Astros

Rookie - Kellan Oakes, Bend Elks (Oregon State), FCL Astros

Rookie - Josh Wakefield, Bend Elks (Grand Canyon), FCL Astros

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (5)

AAA - Tyson Guerrero, Cowlitz Black Bears (Washington), Omaha Storm Chasers

AAA - Chazz Martinez, Walla Walla Sweets (Oklahoma), Omaha Storm Chasers

AAA - Stephen Nogosek, Corvallis Knights (Oregon), Omaha Storm Chasers

A+ - Hunter Alberini, Bellingham Bells (Arizona), Quad Cities River Bandits

A+ - Carter Frederick, Portland Pickles (Oklahoma), Quad Cities River Bandits

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (10)

MLB - Tyler Anderson, Corvallis Knights (Oregon)

MLB - Chad Stevens, Corvallis Knights (Portland)

AAA - Bridger Holmes, Springfield Drifters (Oregon State), Salt Lake Bees

AAA - Kenyon Yovan, Cowlitz Black Bears (Oregon), Salt Lake Bees

AA - A.J. Block, Victoria HarbourCats (Washington State), Rocket City Trash Pandas

AA - Joe Redfield, Victoria HarbourCats (Sam Houston), Rocket City Trash Pandas

A+ - Lucas Ramirez, Victoria HarbourCats (No College), Tri-City Dust Devils

Rookie - Tyler Bremner, Corvallis Knights (UC Santa Barbara) ACL Angels

Rookie - LaTrey McCollum, Portland Pickles/Cowlitz Black Bears (UC Santa Barbara) ACL Angels

Rookie - Jonny McGill, Edmonton Riverhawks (British Columbia) ACL Angels

MINNESOTA TWINS (7)

MLB - Brooks Lee, Corvallis Knights (Cal Poly)

AAA - Noah Cardenas, Portland Pickles (UCLA), St. Paul Saints

A - Christian Becerra, Port Angeles Lefties (California), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

A - Jason Doktorczyk, Portland Pickles (Nevada), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

A - Merit Jones, Corvallis Knights (Utah), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

A - JP Smith, Kelowna Falcons (Sacramento State), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

Rookie - Reed Moring, Cowlitz Black Bears (UC Santa Barbara), FCL Twins

NEW YORK YANKEES (12)

MLB - Jake Bird, Yakima Valley Pippins (UCLA)

AAA - Ryan Anderson, Walla Walla Sweets (Nevada), Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders

AAA - Brendan Beck, Corvallis Knights (Stanford), Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders

AA - Kelly Austin, Cowlitz Black Bears (UCLA), Somerset Patriots

AA - Indigo Diaz, Victoria HarbourCats (Michigan State), Somerset Patriots

AA - Coby Morales, Ridgefield Raptors (Washington), Somerset Patriots

AA - Trent Sellers, Walla Walla Sweets/Wenatchee AppleSox (Oregon State), Somerset Patriots

A+ - Owen Cobb, Yakima Valley Pippins (Stanford), Hudson Valley Renegades

A+ - Kiko Romero, Corvallis Knights (Arizona), Hudson Valley Renegades

A - Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, Yakima Valley Pippins (USC), Tampa Tarpons

Rookie - *Thatcher Hurd, Bellingham Bells (UCLA), FCL Yankees

Rookie - Tommy O'Rourke, Bellingham Bells (Vanderbilt), FCL Yankees

SEATTLE MARINERS (8)

MLB - Casey Legumina, Wenatchee AppleSox (Gonzaga)

AAA - Austin Shenton, Bellingham Bells (Florida International), Tacoma Rainiers

AA - Charlie Beilenson, Bellingham Bells (Duke), Arkansas Travelers

AA - Jo Oyama, Wenatchee AppleSox (UC Irvine), Arkansas Travelers

A+ - Taylor Dollard, Yakima Valley Pippins (Cal Poly), Everett AquaSox

A - Connor Dykstra, Victoria HarbourCats (George Mason), Modesto Nuts

A - Aiden Taurek, Portland Pickles (Saint Mary's), Modesto Nuts

Rookie - Grant Jay, Cowlitz Black Bears (Dallas Baptist), ACL Mariners

TAMPA BAY RAYS (8)

MLB - Jonny DeLuca, Yakima Valley Pippins (Oregon)

MLB - Drew Rasmussen, Wenatchee AppleSox (Oregon State)

AA - Will Simpson, Bellingham Bells (Washington), Montgomery Biscuits

AA - Owen Wild, Yakima Valley Pippins (Gonzaga), Montgomery Biscuits

A+ - Drew Dowd, Corvallis Knights (Stanford), Bowling Green Hot Rods

A - Jacob Kmatz, Bend Elks (Oregon State), Charleston RiverDogs

A - Tom Poole, Edmonton Riverhawks/Bellingham Bells (Dallas Baptist), Charleston RiverDogs

Rookie - Brady Jones, Corvallis Knights (Georgia Tech), FCL Rays

TEXAS RANGERS (10)

MLB - Phil Maton, Kelowna Falcons (Louisiana Tech)

AAA - Alex De Goti, Victoria HarbourCats (Barry), Round Rock Express

AAA - Ryan Garcia, Yakima Valley Pippins (UCLA), Round Rock Express

AAA - Aaron Zavala, Ridgefield Raptors (Oregon), Round Rock Express

AA - Keith Jones, Portland Pickles (New Mexico State), Frisco RoughRiders

AA - Josh Mollerus, Portland Pickles (Oregon), Frisco RoughRiders

A+ - Maxton Martin, Walla Walla Sweets (Oregon), Hub City Spartanburgers

A+ - Case Matter, Yakima Valley Pippins (Washington), Hub City Spartanburgers

A+ - Malcolm Moore, Bellingham Bells (Stanford), Hub City Spartanburgers

A+ - Quincy Scott, Ridgefield Raptors (Palomar College), Hub City Spartanburgers

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (15)

MLB - Shane Bieber, Cowlitz Black Bears (UC Santa Barbara)

MLB - Justin Bruihl, Walla Walla Sweets (Cal Poly)

MLB - Easton Lucas, Walla Walla Sweets (Pepperdine)

MLB - Nathan Lukes, Victoria HarbourCats (Sacramento State)

MLB - Tommy Nance, Cowlitz Black Bears (Santa Clara)

AAA - Damiano Palmegiani, Port Angeles Lefties (Southern Nevada), Buffalo Bisons

AA - J.R. Freethy, Bellingham Bells (Nevada), New Hampshire Fisher Cats

AA - Justin Kelly, Portland Pickles (Utah), New Hampshire Fisher Cats

AA - Jacob Sharp, Ridgefield Raptors (UNLV), New Hampshire Fisher Cats

A+ - Aaron Parker, Cowlitz Black Bears (UC Santa Barbara), Vancouver Canadians

A - Will Cresswell, Bellingham Bells (Washington State), Dunedin Blue Jays

A - Austin Smith, Cowlitz Black Bears (San Diego), Dunedin Blue Jays

Rookie - Luke Kovach, Corvallis Knights (Cal Poly), FCL Blue Jays

Rookie - Charlie Saum, Bellingham Bells (Stanford), FCL Blue Jays

Rookie - *Gavin Smith, Edmonton Riverhawks (No College), FCL Blue Jays

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS (3)

MLB - Jeff Brigham, Bend Elks (Washington)

AAA - Gavin Logan, Bend Elks (Oregon State), Reno Aces

AA - Zach Barnes, Ridgefield Raptors (Grand Canyon), Amarillo Sod Poodles

ATLANTA BRAVES (6)

AA - *Darius Vines, Walla Walla Sweets (CSU Bakersfield), Columbus Clingstones

A+ - Mason Guerra, Bend Elks (Oregon State), Rome Emperors

A+ - Tanner Smith, Corvallis Knights (Miami, Fla.), Rome Emperors

A+ - Jake Steels, Kelowna Falcons (Cal Poly), Rome Emperors

A - Dallas Macias, Victoria HarbourCats (Oregon State), Augusta GreenJackets

Rookie - Ryan Heppner, Kamloops NorthPaws/Bellingham Bells (British Columbia), FCL Braves

CHICAGO CUBS (13)

MLB - Matthew Boyd, Corvallis Knights (Oregon State)

MLB - Nicky Lopez, Bend Elks (Creighton)

MLB - Eli Morgan, Yakima Valley Pippins (Gonzaga)

AAA - Jack Neely, Victoria HarbourCats (Ohio State), Iowa Cubs

AAA - Frankie Scalzo, Port Angeles Lefties (Grand Canyon), Iowa Cubs

AAA - Chase Strumpf, Bellingham Bells (UCLA), Iowa Cubs

AAA - Chase Watkins, Corvallis Knights (Oregon State), Iowa Cubs

AA - Nick Hull, Bellingham Bells (Grand Canyon), Knoxville Smokies

AA - Ben Leeper, Bellingham Bells (Oklahoma State), Knoxville Smokies

A - Matt Halbach, Wenatchee AppleSox (UC San Diego), Myrtle Beach Pelicans

A - Justin Stransky, Wenatchee AppleSox/Ridgefield Raptors (Fresno State), Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Rookie - Freddy Rodriguez, Portland Pickles (Hawaii), ACL Cubs

Rookie - Kaleb Wing, Corvallis Knights (No College), ACL Cubs

CINCINNATI REDS (8)

MLB - TJ Friedl, Kitsap BlueJackets (Nevada)

MLB - Connor Joe, Kelowna Falcons (San Diego)

MLB - Matt McLain, Bellingham Bells (UCLA)

AAA - Davis Wendzel, Victoria HarbourCats (Baylor), Louisville Bats

A+ - *Dennis Boatman, Corvallis Knights (Sacramento CC), Dayton Dragons

A+ - Brody Jessee, Bellingham Bells (Gonzaga), Dayton Dragons

A - Mike Villani, Bellingham Bells (Long Beach State), Daytona Tortugas

Rookie - Carson Latimer, Victoria HarbourCats/Edmonton Riverhawks (Sacramento State), ACL Reds

COLORADO ROCKIES (13)

MLB - Sean Bouchard, Walla Walla Sweets (UCLA)

MLB - Keston Hiura, Wenatchee AppleSox (UC Irvine)

MLB - Michael Toglia, Wenatchee AppleSox (UCLA)

AAA - Daniel Cope, Yakima Valley Pippins (Cal State Fullerton), Albuquerque Isotopes

AAA - Gabriel Hughes, Bellingham Bells (Gonzaga), Albuquerque Isotopes

AA - *Tyler Burch, Wenatchee AppleSox (Lewis-Clark State), Hartford Yard Goats

AA - *Adam McKillican, Victoria HarbourCats (Georgia-Gwinnett College), Hartford Yard Goats

A+ - Stu Flesland III, Yakima Valley Pippins/Walla Walla Sweets (Washington), Spokane Indians

A+ - Ethan Hedges, Corvallis Knights (USC), Spokane Indians

A+ - Hunter Omlid, Victoria HarbourCats (Arizona State), Spokane Indians

A+ - Darius Perry, Portland Pickles (UCLA), Spokane Indians

A - Luke Jewett, Port Angeles Lefties (UCLA), Fresno Grizzlies

Rookie - Tyrelle Chadwick, Kamloops NorthPaws/Bend Elks (Illinois State), ACL Rockies

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (10)

AAA - Elijah Hainline, Bellingham Bells (Oregon State), Oklahoma City Comets

AAA - Kody Hoese, Bellingham Bells (Tulane), Oklahoma City Comets

AAA - Nick Nastrini, Bellingham Bells (UCLA), Oklahoma City Comets

AAA - Zach Penrod, Walla Walla Sweets (Hawaii), Oklahoma City Comets

AA - Chris Campos, Bellingham Bells (St. Mary's), Tulsa Drillers

AA - Cam Day, Corvallis Knights (Utah), Tulsa Drillers

A+ - Jackson Nicklaus, Ridgefield Raptors (Oklahoma), Great Lakes Loons

A - Jakob Wright, Corvallis Knights (Cal Poly), Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Rookie - Anson Aroz, Corvallis Knights (Oregon), ACL Dodgers

Rookie - Nick Putnam, Wenatchee AppleSox (Santa Barbara City College), ACL Dodgers

MIAMI MARLINS (18)

MLB - Janson Junk, Bend Elks (Seattle)

MLB - Seth Martinez, Bellingham Bells (Arizona State)

MLB - Kyle Stowers, Bellingham Bells (Stanford)

AAA - Spencer Bramwell, Yakima Valley Pippins (Colorado Mesa), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

AAA - William Kempner, Corvallis Knights (Gonzaga), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

AAA - Harrison Spohn, Victoria HarbourCats (Cal Baptist), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

AAA - Alex Williams, Corvallis Knights (Stanford), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

AA - Connor Caskenette, Nanaimo NightOwls (Purdue), Pensacola Blue Wahoos

AA - Cam Clayton, Portland Pickles (Washington), Pensacola Blue Wahoos

AA - Josh Zamora, Wenatchee AppleSox (Nevada), Pensacola Blue Wahoos

A+ - Aiva Arquette, Wenatchee AppleSox (Oregon State), Beloit Sky Carp

A+ - Nick Brink, Portland Pickles (Portland), Beloit Sky Carp

A+ - Hayden Cuthbertson, Nanaimo NightOwls (Miami, Ohio), Beloit Sky Carp

A+ - Micah McDowell, Ridgefield Raptors (Oregon State), Beloit Sky Carp

A+ - Cody Schrier, Bellingham Bells (UCLA), Beloit Sky Carp

A+ - Wilson Weber, Cowlitz Black Bears/Bend Elks (Oregon State), Beloit Sky Carp

A - Jessada Brown, Victoria HarbourCats (UC Santa Barbara), Jupiter Hammerheads

A - Jadon Williamson, Wenatchee AppleSox/Cowlitz Black Bears (Lewis-Clark State), Jupiter Hammerheads

MILWAUKEE BREWERS (7)

MLB - Rhys Hoskins, Kitsap BlueJackets (Sacramento State)

MLB - Garrett Mitchell, Walla Walla Sweets (UCLA)

MLB - Andrew Vaughn, Victoria HarbourCats (California)

AAA - Nick Kahle, Corvallis Knights (Washington), Nashville Sounds

AA - Jaron DeBerry, Cowlitz Black Bears (Dallas Baptist), Biloxi Shuckers

AA - K.C. Hunt, Portland Pickles (Mississippi State), Biloxi Shuckers

A - Bjorn Johnson, Cowlitz Black Bears (Auburn), Carolina Mudcats

NEW YORK METS (10)

MLB - Griffin Canning, Wenatchee AppleSox (UCLA)

MLB - *Nick Madrigal, Corvallis Knights (Oregon State)

MLB - David Peterson, Medford Rogues (Oregon)

AAA- Dakota Hawkins, Victoria HarbourCats (Washington State), Syracuse Mets

AA - R.J. Gordon, Bend Elks (Oregon), Binghamton Rumble Ponies

AA - JT Schwartz, Wenatchee AppleSox (UCLA), Binghamton Rumble Ponies

AA - Wyatt Young, Victoria HarbourCats (Pepperdine), Binghamton Rumble Ponies

A+ - Eli Ankeney, Bend Elks (Grand Canyon), Brooklyn Cyclones

A - Jace Hampson, Wenatchee AppleSox (Everett CC), St. Lucie Mets

Rookie - Frank Camarillo, Corvallis Knights (UC Santa Barbara), FCL Mets

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (8)

AAA - Tristan Garnett, Bellingham Bells (Cal State Dominguez Hills), Lehigh Valley IronPigs

AAA - Matt Kroon, Bend Elks (Oklahoma State), Lehigh Valley IronPigs

AAA - Andrew Walling, Cowlitz Black Bears/Corvallis Knights (Mississippi State), Lehigh Valley IronPigs

AA - Lou Albrecht, Cowlitz Black Bears (Central Arizona College), Reading Fightin Phills

AA - Caleb Ricketts, Victoria HarbourCats (San Diego), Reading Fightin Phils

AA - Cole Roberts, Portland Pickles (Loyola Marymount), Reading Fightin Phils

A - Jack Barker, Wenatchee AppleSox (College of Southern Idaho), Clearwater Threshers

A - Robert Phelps, Edmonton Riverhawks (Reinhardt), Clearwater Threshers

PITTSBURGH PIRATES (9)

AAA - Matt Fraizer, Wenatchee AppleSox (Arizona), Indianapolis Indians

AAA - Sean Sullivan, Walla Walla Sweets (California), Indianapolis Indians

A+ - Ivan Brethowr, Edmonton Riverhawks (UC Santa Barbara), Greensboro Grasshoppers

A+ - Titus Dumitru, Corvallis Knights (New Mexico State), Greensboro Grasshoppers

A+ - Peyton Stumbo, Yakima Valley Pippins (Nevada), Greensboro Grasshoppers

A - Matt Ager, Corvallis Knights (UC Santa Barbara), Bradenton Marauders

A - Canon Reeder, Springfield Drifters/Bend Elks (Oregon State), Bradenton Marauders

A - Luke Scherrer, Corvallis Knights (No College), Bradenton Marauders

A - Noah Takacs, Victoria HarbourCats (Oregon State), Bradenton Marauders

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS (10)

MLB - Riley O'Brien, Kelowna Falcons (College of Idaho)

AAA - Skylar Hales, Wenatchee AppleSox (Santa Clara), Memphis Redbirds

AAA - Zane Mills, Portland Pickles (Washington State), Memphis Redbirds

AAA- Zack Weiss, Wenatchee AppleSox (UCLA), Memphis Redbirds

A+ - Michael Curialle, Corvallis Knights (UCLA), Peoria Chiefs

A - Jack Gurevitch, Edmonton Riverhawks (San Diego), Palm Beach Cardinals

A - Charles Harrison, Walla Walla Sweets (UCLA), Palm Beach Cardinals

A - Cade McGee, Cowlitz Black Bears (Texas Tech), Palm Beach Cardinals

A - Ty Van Dyke, Bellingham Bells (Stetson), Palm Beach Cardinals

Rookie - *Payton Graham, Yakima Valley Pippins (Gonzaga), FCL Cardinals

SAN DIEGO PADRES (13)

MLB - Trenton Brooks, Wenatchee AppleSox (Nevada)

MLB - Alek Jacob, Wenatchee AppleSox (Gonzaga)

MLB - Ramon Laureano, Medford Rogues (NE Oklahoma A&M)

MLB - David Morgan, Portland Pickles (Hope International)

MLB - Nick Pivetta, Victoria HarbourCats (New Mexico JC)

AAA - Carter Loewen, Port Angeles Lefties/Victoria HarbourCats (Hawaii), El Paso Chihuahuas

AAA - Ripken Reyes, Walla Walla Sweets (San Diego), El Paso Chihuahuas

AA - Kai Murphy, Corvallis Knights (Arizona State), San Antonio Missions

AA - Ryan Och, Bellingham Bells (Southern Mississippi), San Antonio Missions

AA - Sam Whiting, Bend Elks (UC Santa Barbara), San Antonio Missions

A - B.Y. Choi, Portland Angeles Lefties (New Mexico Military Institute), Lake Elsinore Storm

A - Justin DeCriscio, Portland Pickles (NC State), Lake Elsinore Storm

A - Vicarte Domingo, Kamloops NorthPaws/Edmonton Riverhawks (British Columbia), Lake Elsinore Storm

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (10)

MLB - Christian Koss, Yakima Valley Pippins (UC Irvine)

MLB - Ryan Walker, Corvallis Knights (Washington State)

AAA - Wade Meckler, Ridgefield Raptors (Oregon State), Sacramento River Cats

AA - Marques Johnson, Corvallis Knights (Long Beach State), Richmond Flying Squirrels

AA - Trystan Vrieling, Yakima Valley Pippins (Gonzaga), Richmond Flying Squirrels

A+ - Zander Darby, Corvallis Knights (UC Santa Barbara), Eugene EmeraldsA - Jacob Bresnahan, Portland Pickles (Oregon), San Jose Giants

A - Hunter Dryden, Springfield Drifters (Whitworth), San Jose Giants

A - Drake George, Walla Walla Sweets (Lewis-Clark State), San Jose Giants

A - Mat Olsen, Cowlitz Black Bears (Central Arizona College), San Jose Giants

Rookie - Cody Delvecchio, Bellingham Bells (UCLA), ACL Giants

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (6)

MLB - Andrew Alvarez, Kelowna Falcons (Cal Poly)

AAA - Holden Powell, Bellingham Bells (UCLA), Rochester Red Wings

AAA - Adrian Sampson, Bellingham Bells (Bellevue CC), Rochester Red Wings

AA - Sam Brown, Cowlitz Black Bears (Washington State), Harrisburg Senators

AA - Caleb Farmer, Walla Walla Sweets (Colorado Mesa), Harrisburg Senators

A+ - Teo Banks, Bellingham Bells (Tulane), Wilmington Blue Rocks

Bold indicates MLB experience

*Spent 2025 on the injured list







