Watch the QMJHL on FloHockey

BOUCHERVILLE - The wait to subscribe to the new destination for QMJHL hockey is over. Fans from across the world can now subscribe to watch their favourite teams live on FloHockey throughout the season!

FloHockey is available via web, mobile apps (iOS and Android), and streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The FloSports app will be pre-installed on most top-selling Smart TVs in Canada and the U.S. this year, with launches on Samsung, Vizio and LG, making it easier than ever for fans to watch.

FloHockey streams tens of thousands of games annually from the OHL, AHL, ECHL, Swedish Hockey League and other junior leagues.

The QMJHL season kicks off on Thursday, September 18 as the Moncton Wildcats visit the Newfoundland Regiment for its inaugural game.







