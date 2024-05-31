Warren's 30 Points Leads Stingers To 81-77 Win Over Alliance
May 31, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Davion Warren erupted for 30 points to help the Edmonton Stingers (3-0) extend their season-opening winning streak to three as they defeated the Montreal Alliance (0-3) 81-77.
The Stinger guard hit seven shots from beyond the arc, snagged three rebounds, and had two steals in 29 minutes of play.
Edmonton Stingers' Davion Warren on game night
