Warren's 30 Points Leads Stingers To 81-77 Win Over Alliance

Edmonton Stingers' Davion Warren on game night

Davion Warren erupted for 30 points to help the Edmonton Stingers (3-0) extend their season-opening winning streak to three as they defeated the Montreal Alliance (0-3) 81-77.

The Stinger guard hit seven shots from beyond the arc, snagged three rebounds, and had two steals in 29 minutes of play.

