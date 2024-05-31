Sports stats



Canadian Elite Basketball League

Warren's 30 Points Leads Stingers To 81-77 Win Over Alliance

May 31, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release


Edmonton Stingers' Davion Warren on game night
Edmonton Stingers' Davion Warren on game night
()

Davion Warren erupted for 30 points to help the Edmonton Stingers (3-0) extend their season-opening winning streak to three as they defeated the Montreal Alliance (0-3) 81-77.

The Stinger guard hit seven shots from beyond the arc, snagged three rebounds, and had two steals in 29 minutes of play.




Images from this story

Edmonton Stingers' Davion Warren on game night
Edmonton Stingers' Davion Warren on game night
   

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...

Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 31, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central