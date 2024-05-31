Rattlers Continue Undefeated Start With 98-86 Win Over Bandits
May 31, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Saskatchewan Rattlers (3-0) remain undefeated to the start the season following a wire-to-wire 98-86 win over the Vancouver Bandits (2-1) on Thursday night.
It's the first time in franchise history the Rattlers have opened a campaign with three consecutive wins and they did it by dominating the Bandits offensively, outshooting Vancouver from the field, two-point range and beyond the arc.
