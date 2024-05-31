Rattlers Continue Undefeated Start With 98-86 Win Over Bandits

May 31, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Saskatchewan Rattlers' Somto Dimanochie on game night

() Saskatchewan Rattlers' Somto Dimanochie on game night()

The Saskatchewan Rattlers (3-0) remain undefeated to the start the season following a wire-to-wire 98-86 win over the Vancouver Bandits (2-1) on Thursday night.

It's the first time in franchise history the Rattlers have opened a campaign with three consecutive wins and they did it by dominating the Bandits offensively, outshooting Vancouver from the field, two-point range and beyond the arc.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.