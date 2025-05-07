Wanda Amos Community Service Award Nominations Now Open

May 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that nominations for the Wanda Amos Community Service Award are now being accepted. The award will again recognize an organization, current team staff member, or league alumnus for their charitable contributions within an SPHL community.

Wanda Amos, for whom the award is named, owned the Columbus Cottonmouths for 13 seasons and is a major supporter of numerous charitable organizations, including Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City, The John B. Amos Cancer Center and the Elena Diaz-Verson Amos Center for Breast Health.

In addition to recognition by the league, a donation will be made to a charity of the recipient's choice in their honor. Nominations may be submitted by downloading the award form from the league's website (www.thesphl.com) under the 'The SPHL' tab in the main menu. Completed nomination forms must be emailed to the League Office at dprice@thesphl.com no later than Wednesday, May 28.

Previous Wanda Amos Community Service Award Winners

2023-2024 Robert Dyer, Knoxville Ice Bears

2022-2023 Alexandra Crutchfield, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2021-2022 Dave Feather, Knoxville Ice Bears

2020-2021 award not presented

2019-2020 award not presented

2018-2019 Quad City Storm

2017-2018 Huntsville Havoc

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from May 7, 2025

Wanda Amos Community Service Award Nominations Now Open - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.