Wanda Amos Community Service Award Nominations Now Open

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that nominations for the Wanda Amos Community Service Award are now being accepted. After a two-year hiatus due to the effects of the pandemic on the league, the award will again recognize an organization, current team staff member or league alumnus for their charitable contributions within an SPHL community.

Wanda Amos, for whom the award is named, owned the Columbus Cottonmouths for 13 seasons and is a major supporter of numerous charitable organizations, including Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City, the John B. Amos Cancer Center and the Elena Diaz-Verson Amos Center for Breast Health at St. Francis Hospital.

In addition to recognition by the league, a donation will be made to a charity of the recipient's choice in their honor. The Huntsville Havoc became the first recipients of the award in 2018 while the Quad City Storm captured the award the following year.

Nominations may be submitted by downloading the award form from the league's website (www.thesphl.com) under The SPHL tab in the main menu. Completed nomination forms must be emailed to the League Office at sphloffice@gmail.com no later than Friday, July 1.

