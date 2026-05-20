Volkswagen Canada, Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer Launch 2026 Volkswagen Game Changers Program, Honouring Community Impact Through Soccer

Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Canada Soccer are teaming up once again with Volkswagen Canada, a key partner in the continued growth of the game in Canada, to launch the 2026 Volkswagen Game Changers program. The initiative will recognize five outstanding Canadians who are making a meaningful difference in their communities through soccer.

Now in its fifth year, the Volkswagen Game Changers program celebrates individuals who embody Volkswagen Canada's commitment to "Be the Change" by driving positive impact through the game. Since the program's launch, Volkswagen Canada has donated more than $100,000 to local clubs, grassroots programs and community initiatives across the country, with past recipients supporting Indigenous groups, mental health organizations, food banks and youth development initiatives.

With Canada set to welcome the world for a landmark summer of soccer in less than a month, the program continues to shine a spotlight on the people helping grow and strengthen the game in communities across the country.

Selected 2026 Volkswagen Game Changers will receive a $5,000 donation toward a community group or program of their choice, tickets to a CPL or Canada Soccer National Team match and a custom jersey exclusive to program winners.

"Volkswagen Canada is proud to champion grassroots soccer and celebrate the inspiring individuals who are making a difference in communities across the country," said Edgar Estrada, President, Volkswagen Canada. "Through the Game Changers program, we're committed to supporting the next generation of players, coaches and advocates, fostering a love for the game, and building a brighter future for Canadian soccer."

Nominations for the 2026 Volkswagen Game Changers program are now open, with submissions accepted through Friday, July 17. Nominees can include mentors, volunteers, coaches, players, referees or other individuals making a difference through the sport. The program aims to recognize leaders who are passionate about soccer and committed to inclusivity, accessibility and community impact.

Supporters can learn more and nominate a Volkswagen Game Changer from their community at cplsoccer.com/vwgamechangers.

"This program is about recognizing the people who help make soccer matter in communities across the country," said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment. "From coaches and volunteers to mentors and community leaders, these individuals play an important role in growing the game and creating lasting impact through soccer. We are proud to continue this program alongside Volkswagen Canada and Canada Soccer at such an exciting time for the sport in Canada."

Volkswagen is a proud supporter of soccer globally, with partnerships spanning the United States, Germany, France, the Netherlands and beyond. In Canada, its continued work with the CPL and Canada Soccer reflects an ongoing commitment to grassroots development, diversity and sustainability.







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