Victory+ and MASL Team up to Broadcast Entire 2025-26 Season

DALLAS - Victory+™, the premium sports streaming platform from A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). Effective immediately, Victory+ will serve as the comprehensive streaming home for the MASL, broadcasting every match of the 2025-2026 season. Of these broadcasts, over 75 will be streamed live, with the remaining 18 available on demand within 24 hours of the game.

The MASL regular season, which kicked off November 28 and runs through March, represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. Its eight U.S.-based teams feature elite players representing more than 50 countries, bringing a global flavor and fast-paced energy to every match.

"We're seeing explosive momentum behind soccer fandom globally and especially here at home," said Jason Walsh, COO of Victory+. "With the 2026 World Cup set to unfold in our own backyard, interest in the sport is only intensifying. Expanding our partnership with the MASL allows us to meet that surge head-on, offering fans the premium, high-adrenaline indoor soccer experience they're looking for."

This partnership extension comes at a time when the sport is skyrocketing in cultural relevance. According to a recent Harris Poll, 72% of Americans now express an interest in soccer, up 17% since 2020, with one in five describing themselves as "obsessed." To serve this rapidly growing fanbase, Victory+ is building a robust soccer portfolio anchored by a milestone NWSL deal, securing the largest share of games in 2026, and bolstered by coverage from the MASL

"Victory+ meets fans where they are with the access they crave," said JP Dellacamera, President of Communications/Media, MASL. "Partnering with this game-changing, free-to-consumer platform allows us to extend our reach and introduce the intensity of the MASL to the next generation of fans."

Built for the future of fandom, Victory+ is on a mission to break down barriers for sports fans. With a rapidly expanding content lineup, the platform is becoming the go-to destination for fans nationwide. Beyond live access, Victory+ levels up the fan experience with exclusive in-game perks, next-level prizes, and behind-the-scenes content, making it the place where fans come to win.

