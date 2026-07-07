Victoria Will Host the WCL All-Star Game July 15

Published on July 7, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Tuesday, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the rosters for the 2026 WCL All-Star Game, set for Wednesday, July 15 in Victoria, British Columbia.

Victoria's HarbourCats will host two days of festivities, kicking off with the Home Run Derby at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park on July 14 at 6:35 p.m. Former Major Leaguer Kevin Pillar headlines the event, featuring a unique format. Tickets are available online.

Pillar will join Professional Scouts Hall of Fame inductee Marti Wolever and Victoria Head Coach (and former MLB player) Todd Haney for a Hot Stove Panel at 9 p.m. in Studio 919 at the Strathcona Hotel, with admission only $10.

Studio 919 will also host the Official All-Star Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on July 15, with Wolever serving as keynote speaker. Limited tickets are available to the public. That evening, first pitch for the North vs. South Division matchup is set for 6:35.

The game will be livestreamed on MLB.com, MLB.tv, and in the MLB app, with Victoria's Warren Dean calling the game from the Wilson's Group Stadium booth.

"Every summer, our All-Star Game gives fans a chance to see the very best our league has to offer in one place," said Commissioner Neyer. "Victoria has put together a first-class weekend, from the Home Run Derby to the Hot Stove Panel, and I know our players and fans alike are looking forward to a great celebration of West Coast League baseball."

Todd Haney will manage the North Division, which features standouts from all eight North teams: the HarbourCats, Bellingham Bells, Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws, Kelowna Falcons, Nanaimo NightOwls, Port Angeles Lefties, and Wenatchee AppleSox.

Nanaimo's Ethan Reynolds (Western Kentucky) leads the league with a .376 batting average, followed by Edmonton's Easton Andrews (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) at .366 and Victoria's Matthew Westley (George Mason) at .361. Those three anchor a potent North hitting attack that also includes Kamloops' Kade Crawford (Louisiana Tech commit), currently leading the WCL in both home runs (8) and steals (20).

Kelowna's Seth Sumner (Mt. San Antonio College) headlines the North's pitching staff, with the right-hander leading league with five wins and a 1.04 ERA.

Portland's Jim Hoppel skippers the South Division, drawing selections from the Hoppel's Pickles, the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Marion Berries, Ridgefield Raptors, Springfield Drifters, Walla Walla Sweets, and Yakima Valley Pippins.

Ridgefield's JT Summers (Oregon) leads the South's offense and the entire league with 32 RBI. He is joined by Marion's Sawyer Nelson (Loyola Marymount commit), who has already set the WCL single-season walks record and Walla Walla slugger Sam Kane (Nevada), whose six home runs are tied for second in the league.

Power arms headline the South's staff. Springfield's Michael Klein (Rogers State) leads the WCL with 34 strikeouts and ranks second with five saves, while Walla Walla's Perry Stow (Saint Francis, Ind.) and Yakima Valley's Nathaniel Kurano (Whitworth) also rank among the league's top five in strikeouts.

Stay tuned to WestCoastLeague.com and the League's social channels for roster updates and livestreaming information.

NORTH ALL-STARS (WCL Team/College)

C - Jake Lyall (Bellingham Bells/Loyola Marymount)

C/1B - Carter Enoch (Port Angeles Lefties/Saddleback College)

1B - Landon White (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)

1B - Ethan Wood (Port Angeles Lefties/Wright State)

1B/DH - Easton Andrews (Edmonton Riverhawks/Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

2B/3B - David Krahn (Victoria HarbourCats/British Columbia)

2B/OF - Aspen Alexander (Bellingham Bells/Grand Canyon)

3B/OF - Matthew Westley (Victoria HarbourCats/George Mason)

SS - Jacob Loving (Kelowna Falcons/Palomar College)

SS - Shiryu Sato (Edmonton Riverhawks/Hawaii)

IF/OF - Jaden Jackson (Bellingham Bells/UCLA)

OF - Noah Cassie (Bellingham Bells/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

OF - Cade Crawford (Kamloops NorthPaws/Louisiana Tech commit)

OF - Ethan Reynolds (Nanaimo NightOwls/Western Kentucky)

OF - Kainoa Santiago (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)

OF/P - Evan Dugdale (Kamloops NorthPaws/Vernon College)

P - Jeremiah Arnett (Victoria HarbourCats/Rice)

P - Clint Beck (Wenatchee AppleSox/Transfer Portal)

P - Charlie Decker (Bellingham Bells/Puget Sound)

P - Carter Fink (Edmonton Riverhawks/Niagara)

P - Jaxon McDonald (Nanaimo NightOwls/University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma)

P - Erik Rico (Victoria HarbourCats/Fresno State) P - David Sheppard (Edmonton Riverhawks/Utah Tech)

P - Seth Sumner (Kelowna Falcons(Mt. San Antonio College)

P - Joe Thornton (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)*

* 2025 WCL All-Star

SOUTH ALL-STARS (WCL Team/College)

C - Parker Burt (Yakima Valley Pippins/Ball State)

C - Martin Serrano (Marion Berries/Ohio State)

1B - JT Summers (Ridgefield Raptors/Oregon)

1B/2B - Payton Knowles (Walla Walla Sweets/Troy)

1B/2B - Nick Velazquez (Yakima Valley Pippins/USC)

1B/OF - Tanner Johns (Portland Pickles/Grand Canyon)

2B - Daichi Furuhata (Yakima Valley Pippins/Seattle U)

2B/3B/SS - Sawyer Nelson (Marion Berries/Loyola Marymount commit)

3B/OF - Matthew Major (Marion Berries/Transfer Portal)

SS - Elijah McNeal (Portland Pickles/UC Davis)

OF - Isaiah Hern (Ridgefield Raptors/Oregon)

OF - Sam Kane (Walla Walla Sweets/Nevada) OF - Max Medina (Corvallis Knights/Cal Poly commit)

OF - Dmitri Susidko (Bend Elks/Saddleback College)

OF - Zach Wadas (Ridgefield Raptors/Loyola Marymount)

P - Morgan Codron (Corvallis Knights/Portland)

P - Curtis Ellis (Walla Walla Sweets/Saint Francis [Ind.])

P - Rafael Espinoza (Portland Pickles/Colorado Mesa)

P - Zach Fetchel (Portland Pickles/Rice) P - Jordan Haver (Ridgefield Raptors/Fresno State)

P - Parker Heintz (Ridgefield Raptors/Fresno State)

P - Michael Klein (Springfield Drifters/Rogers State)

P - Nathaniel Kurano (Yakima Valley Pippins/Whitworth)

P - Charles Rogers III (Walla Walla Sweets/CSUN)







West Coast League Stories from July 7, 2026

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