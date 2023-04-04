Victor Rodriguez Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Victor Rodriguez, a two-time league MVP and the ALPB's all-time leader in batting average, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Tuesday. He is the 11th of 25 outstanding players to be named to the honorary squad.

Rodriguez spent five seasons in the Atlantic League after breaking in with the Somerset Patriots in 2004. After spending the 2005 season playing in China, he returned to the ALPB with Newark in 2006 and helped the Bears win the ALPB title in 2007. Rodriguez played the 2009 season with the Long Island Ducks and finished with three teams in 2010 including the Bears, York Revolution and Bridgeport Bluefish.

Rodriguez led the Atlantic league in hitting in 2004 when he set the league mark with a .371 average with Somerset. He led the league in batting average again in 2007, posting a .365 mark for the Bears. Rodriguez's career average of .343 is the highest in league history.

The league's Most Valuable Player in 2004, he shared the honor in 2007 with Bridgeport first baseman Jesse Hoorelbeke. Rodriguez remains the only player in league history to win multiple MVP awards.

"I am very grateful for this honor," said Rodriguez. "I worked very hard, and it was a great league. The ballparks and the people are nice. I am very grateful to have played there."

Rodriguez was a member of the Atlantic League's Postseason All-Star team in 2004 and 2007 and was voted to the All-Star Game with Somerset in 2004. A three-time ALPB Player of the Month, Rodriguez won two Atlantic League championships, with Newark in 2007 and York in 2010.

Rodriguez currently lives in Guayama, Puerto Rico.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and has selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Over the course of the next few weeks, the 25th Anniversary Team will be revealed one at a time on the ALPB website and social media channels as well as the same platforms of each Atlantic League club. Please visit each week to see which fan favorite players made the all-time greats roster.

Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team Members

LHP Mike Guilfoyle

RHP Tim Cain

OF Glenn Murray

3B Jeff Nettles

RHP Lincoln Mikkelsen

UTIL/DH Ray Navarrete

RHP Jim Ed Warden

1B Josh Pressley

C Francisco Morales

C Luis Rodriguez

SS Victor Rodriguez

