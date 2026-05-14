Victoire Sign Mattivi to 10-Day Contract Before Finals

Published on May 14, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday that the club has signed defender Nadia Mattivi to a 10-day contract ahead of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals, presented by Scotiabank.

Mattivi (5'10") joined the Victoire on March 24 after representing Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, serving as team captain and recording two assists in five games. The 25-year-old was kept off the scoresheet in six games with Montréal this spring.

The Victoire host the Ottawa Charge this evening for Game 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Place Bell (TSN, RDS, ION).







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

Victoire Sign Mattivi to 10-Day Contract Before Finals - Montreal Victoire

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