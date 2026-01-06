Vibe CHECK!: How Should You Feel About ALL 8 Teams: MASL Monday

Published on January 5, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







On this week's episode of MASL Monday, Alex Bastyovanszky and Phil Lavanco do a vibe check for all the teams in the MASL! The pair welcomed Baltimore Blast commentator and host Brad Crossley to the show to break down the current status of the Major Arena Soccer League teams. How did your team do? Find out in the latest episode of MASL Monday!ÃÂ







