MASL x SLVR Sports and Entertainment

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is pleased to announce a new way to watch with SLVR Sports and Entertainment bringing extensive, season-long coverage of professional indoor soccer to fans worldwide. Through this agreement, SLVR will stream 56 MASL games live during the 2025-26 season across its rapidly growing network.

Now in its 12th season, the MASL represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. The eight-team league features elite players from more than 50 countries, many of whom have also gained widespread recognition over the past three years competing in the popular TST (The Soccer Tournament).

Powered by AEG, SLVR is a premier sports, entertainment, and lifestyle channel offering live events and original programming from the United States and around the globe. The network showcases competitions from some of the most renowned professional leagues, teams, and sports, spanning baseball, ice hockey, boxing, golf, and more. SLVR also features exclusive content from the NHL's Los Angeles Kings.

The MASL season began on November 28 and will run through March 29, followed by the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs to determine the league champion.

"We are happy to have an agreement in place with SLVR to give our league more exposure," said JP Dellacamera, MASL President of Media. "Both SLVR and the MASL are aligned in presenting our indoor game and related content in the most accessible and engaging way possible."

