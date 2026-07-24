Vancouver FC Transfers Tyler Crawford to Nam Dinh Football Club
Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
LANGLEY, B.C. - Vancouver FC today announced the permanent transfer of Canadian defender Tyler Crawford to Nam Dinh Football Club of Vietnam's V.League 1.
The transfer is effective immediately. The financial terms of the agreement will remain undisclosed, while Vancouver FC will retain a future sell-on percentage as part of the transaction.
Crawford has been a member of Vancouver FC since the club's inaugural Canadian Premier League season and has played an important role in the Eagles' development during their first years of competition. His move to Nam Dinh provides the Canadian defender with an opportunity to continue his career abroad and compete in Vietnam's top professional division.
Vancouver FC thanks Crawford for his professionalism and contributions to the club and wishes him the best in the next chapter of his career.
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