Vancouver Clinches First in the West with Blistering Pace in the Ends

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Scarborough Shooting Stars had a hard time keeping up with the Vancouver Bandits.

Even the mops at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre had a difficult time soaking up all the sweat flying off the players as Vancouver set the pace. They set the tone early - scoring 32 points in the first quarter - and never gave up a lead en route to a 102-95 victory.

Vancouver head coach and general manager Kyle Julius methodically took timeouts to kill Scarborough's momentum and had an answer every time his squad took time to regroup.

Player of the Game, Tyrese Samuel, hit two free throws to not only win the game, but clinch first in the West for the Bandits, which means Vancouver will host the Western Conference Semifinal. Scarborough will finish the season as the third seed in the East, and will host the Montreal Alliance in the Eastern Conference Play-In.

Samuel had a monstrous 32-point and franchise-record tying 18-rebound double-double performance. Vancouver went inside every time they needed him. Mitch Creek also played a huge role throughout the game with a 23-point game performance.

However, it was the depth of Vancouver's roster that made them the league's very best.

"We love each other," Samuel said after the game. "We hold each other accountable."

All five starters scored in double-digits. Shamar Givance (20 points) nailed a triple to give Vancouver a 7-0 start, and his triple in the third gave them a 12-point lead.

Zach Copeland's threes in the second quarter killed any momentum Scarborough thought they had.

Duane Notice came off the bench, but hit an important triple in the fourth to make it a 11-point lead.

Though there are no moral victories in the CEBL, it was a confidence booster for Scarborough as they gave the league's best a run for their money again. Today, they punched back, getting within four points in the fourth quarter.

The last time the two played, Scarborough had the lead in the third, but Vancouver surged back and won in a nailbiter, 100-97. From Coach Julius' perspective, this game would have been an improvement.

Scarborough showed tremendous fight this game. Cat Barber remained sidelined, but Donovan Williams (20 points) and Terquavion Smith (18 points) punched back. Williams' two-handed slam in the final frame forced Julius to take a timeout. Williams had another one earlier in the second quarter.

Smith recovered from an injury in the third quarter after he had nailed a bucket at the buzzer.

Michael Foster Jr. (20 points) hit threes for the first time in his CEBL career, making three of them.

"He's made us a lot more versatile. His ability to play both inside and out, handle the glass for us, and just being an athletic presence inside for us has really helped us out," Scarborough head coach Mike De Giorgio said.

Like Vancouver, Scarborough relied on its depth today, too. Jaden Campbell had 19 points off the bench and made a game-high five three-pointers, hitting them in pivotal periods of the game. Khalil Miller is becoming increasingly comfortable with his three-point range, hitting two of them.

Up next for both teams

The Bandits (18-5) head to the nation's capital to face the second-seeded Ottawa BlackJacks (12-11) on Sunday, August 10. The Scarborough Shooting Stars (11-12) will stay home to host the Montreal Alliance (8-15) on the same day. This will be a preview of the Eastern Conference Play-In.

Next CEBL action

Sunday, August 10 will be the last day of the CEBL regular season and all 10 teams will be in action. In addition to the Vancouver and Scarborough games, the Edmonton Stingers (13-9) host the Winnipeg Sea Bears (11-12) at Edmonton EXPO Centre, the Saskatchewan Rattlers (6-16) host the Brampton Honey Badgers (5-18) at SaskTel Centre, and the Calgary Surge (15-7) host the Niagara River Lions (14-8) at Scotiabank Saddledome.

For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

- CEBL -







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.