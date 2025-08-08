BlackJacks Clinch Second Seed in East with Win Over Alliance

Ottawa BlackJacks' Zane Waterman and Isaih Moore on game night

In arguably their biggest game of the season so far, the entire Ottawa BlackJacks team stepped up to secure the victory and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal.

Six Ottawa players scored in double digits as the BlackJacks rode a huge third quarter to a 98-92 win over the Montreal Alliance. The win, combined with the Scarborough Shooting Stars loss shortly after the game's conclusion, solidified the BlackJacks as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They'll now await the winner of Thursday's matchup between the Alliance and the Shooting Stars as they host a playoff game at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau, Quebec.

Javonte Smart and Zane Waterman tied for the team lead in points with 19, and Isaih Moore had 17 points - including seven in Target Time - to go with 11 rebounds and five assists. Justin Jackson had 12 points and six rebounds, while Deng Adel and Tyrell Tate added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

"We knew Montreal was going to be a tough game again today. We always play them tough, they always play us tough," BlackJacks head coach Dave DeAveiro said. "We knew we were in for a battle and the way the playoffs scenario kind of works out, it's awkward, but we were just focused on playing our game, controlling our own destiny. Finishing second would be great, having the fans over in Gatineau joining our fans over here... We're looking forward to that opportunity."

In the second half of a home-and-home series, the familiar foes kept the game close for the majority of the first half. After a 13-0 Montreal run early was answered by an 18-6 run from Ottawa, the teams traded baskets for the first two quarters until the Alliance took a 49-47 lead into halftime.

Things took a drastic turn coming out of the break, as Ottawa controlled much of the third quarter with their size and athleticism. They held Montreal to just 5-of-16 shooting in the period and made 11-of-12 free throws as the Alliance struggled to defend them cleanly. The BlackJacks outscored the opposition 27-13 in the frame.

"I think they made free throws and we didn't," Alliance head coach Jermaine Small said of his team's performance. "You look at the third quarter and we literally shot ourselves in the foot by turning over the ball. I think a big part of it was the free throw shooting. They did a good job of getting to the line in the third quarter. They got into the bonus really early, and they did a good job of making their free throws. Credit to them."

Tavian Dunn-Martin led the Alliance with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Brandon Porter had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double, while Quincey Guerrier had 13 points and six rebounds. Tavis Smith added 14 points off the bench.

With the BlackJacks building their fourth quarter lead to as much as 11, the Alliance came back to cut it down to four during Target Time. With a number of Alliance fans making the trip to cheer on their team and the Ottawa faithful responding in kind, the atmosphere was electric as the end of the game drew near.

"I love the fans at TD. It's been amazing," Justin Jackson said of the local support. "Even when I was playing for Calgary and I would come back here, I would always say, 'Ottawa has a great fanbase. I wonder what it would be like to play here.' And now I'm actually here. It's pretty fire. I love you guys, man. Continue to support us and we're going to push this as far as we can."

The game was the second standout performance in a row for Jackson, who had 21 points including the game-winning three when the teams last played on Wednesday. For the former NBA draft pick who has had injuries significantly impact his career, it's encompassed his whole time with the BlackJacks organization, which includes playing for his old high school coach.

"It's been a dream come true for me, honestly. Especially with how the last few years of my career have been," he reflected. "It feels amazing to be in a spot where I'm appreciated, I'm loved on and off the court... it makes basketball fun again. Just being around the guys, we got a bunch of children on our team so they always just bring the inner child out of me."

The back-to-back wins give the BlackJacks their first winning record on the season at 12-11. The third straight loss drops the Alliance to 8-15 as they head into a matchup against the Scarborough Shooting Stars in what will be an early preview of their playoff matchup on Thursday.

"We just want to walk in healthy. We've been banged up, like most. Rosters are changing and it's not about what you don't have, it's about what you have and making the most of it," Small reiterated. "It's all one game series and it's all about making the most of it. Whatever happens Sunday happens. But Thursday everyone is 0-0 and we'll see who the best team is."

The Ottawa BlackJacks finish up the regular season playing hosts to the league-leading Vancouver Bandits on August 10. That same day, the Montreal Alliance travel to Scarborough to face the Shooting Stars in a preview of their first-round playoff matchup.

All 10 teams will once again be in action on August 10, starting with the Montreal Alliance taking on the Scarborough Shooting Stars at 2 p.m. ET, streaming live on CEBL+ and TSN+. For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

