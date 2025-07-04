Vancouver Bandits Re-Sign Canadian Forward Kur Jongkuch

July 4, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits forward Kur Jongkuch

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits forward Kur Jongkuch(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that the club has re-signed Canadian forward Kur Jongkuch for the remainder of the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

The 6-foot-9 forward is putting on a Bandits jersey for his third consecutive season. During the 2024 CEBL campaign, Jongkuch appeared in all 20 regular season games and two playoff games for the Bandits, including six starts.

Known for his high-energy and defensive prowess on the court, he holds the franchise's single-game blocks total, pulling down 18 rebounds on July 28, 2024 at Montreal. He posted averages of 4.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 12.9 minutes of action per game last summer.

Prior to joining the Bandits this summer, Jongkuch most recently played for Slovenian club KK Illrija. He averaged 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27 games played and helped lead the club to a semifinal appearance in the Slovenian Basketball League playoffs. 2025 marks the fourth year of Jongkuch's professional basketball career, which include previous stops in Denmark (Horsens IC) and Canada (London Lightning).

Originally from Juba, South Sudan before moving to London, Ont. with his family at a young age, Jongkuch played post-secondary basketball at the University of Northern Colorado for four seasons from 2018 to 2022. In his sophomore year with the Bears, he led the Big Sky Conference in field goal percentage. He then transferred to Temple University for his graduate year, where he suited up in 32 games for the Owls while completing a master's degree in business innovation.

Internationally, Jongkuch represents Canada in FIBA competition. He was a member of the Canadian men's U23 team in 2022, with whom he captured a bronze medal at that year's GLOBL JAM invitational tournament.

Images from this story







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.