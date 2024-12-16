Utica Impresses Amid Controversy + Alex Falls in Love with Tacoma: MASL Monday
December 16, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
On the latest episode of MASL Monday, Alex and Phil recap the latest MASL action. Utica City FC was the winner and loser of the weekend after their opening weekend of the season. A star is born! Kelvin Oliveria shined so bright for Utica on their west coast swing. The Milwaukee Wave defeated the St. Louis Ambush, and the pair wonders if it is panic time in St. Louis. Also, Nick Perera and the Tacoma Stars take Chihuahua to the brink!
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 16, 2024
- Empire Looks to Get Fans Win They Deserve against Tacoma - Empire Strykers
- 8th Round of Shootouts Lift Savage over Stars - Tacoma Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica City FC Stories
- Oliviera Leads with Another Hat Trick, Utica City FC Falls to San Diego Sockers in Overtime Thriller
- Oliviera Leads with Another Hat Trick, Utica City FC Falls to San Diego Sockers in Overtime Thriller
- Oliviera Hat Trick Fuels Utica City Comeback Win
- UCFC Open Season Friday at Empire
- Utica City to Host 2025 MASL All Star Game