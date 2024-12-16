Utica Impresses Amid Controversy + Alex Falls in Love with Tacoma: MASL Monday

December 16, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC YouTube Video







On the latest episode of MASL Monday, Alex and Phil recap the latest MASL action. Utica City FC was the winner and loser of the weekend after their opening weekend of the season. A star is born! Kelvin Oliveria shined so bright for Utica on their west coast swing. The Milwaukee Wave defeated the St. Louis Ambush, and the pair wonders if it is panic time in St. Louis. Also, Nick Perera and the Tacoma Stars take Chihuahua to the brink!

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.