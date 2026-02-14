MASL Major Arena Soccer League

Utica City FC vs. Kansas City Comets - 2.14.26

Published on February 13, 2026


Utica City FC take on Kansas City Comets LIVE from Cable Dahmer Arena.

Major Arena Soccer League Statistics

