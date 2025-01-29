Utica City FC vs. Dallas Sidekicks - 2.3.25

January 29, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC YouTube Video







Utica City FC go head to head against the Dallas Sidekicks Live from Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, TX.

