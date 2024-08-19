USL Super League Launches Inaugural Season with Three Sellouts

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Super League, a new Division One professional women's soccer league, kicked off its inaugural season this past weekend with sold-out crowds at all three stadiums.

The league's vision to bring more opportunities for women in professional sports became a reality as each venue -- in Charlotte, N.C.; Spokane, Wash.; and Tampa, Fla. - reached full capacity, reflecting strong community support for their new, local club.

"What we saw, both on and off the field, during the USL Super League's Inaugural Weekend is a testament to the talent of the players, the passion of the fans, and the commitment of our owners," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "This was a terrific moment for our league and for our sport. It's a step forward for the women's soccer movement that we are all part of and we cannot thank the fans enough for their support."

The Inaugural Weekend began Saturday evening in Charlotte, where Carolina Ascent FC won 1-0 against DC Power FC in the league's historic first game. The crowd of 10,553 at American Legion Memorial Stadium set a new record for a professional women's soccer match in the Carolinas.

Also on Saturday night, Spokane Zephyr FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC tied 1-1 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

On Sunday, Tampa Bay Sun FC hosted Dallas Trinity FC to a 1-1 draw at Riverfront Stadium.

