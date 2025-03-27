United Football League 2025 Season Kicks off this Weekend

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League will begin its 2025 Kickoff Weekend (March 28-30) featuring four exciting matchups. This year's UFL season will start with the introduction of FOX UFL Fridays to the 10-week season.

UFL Kickoff Weekend games include:

March 28, 2025 - FOX UFL Friday

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Houston Roughnecks

Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

Kickoff: 8:00 PM ET (7:00 PM CT) on FOX

FOX UFL Friday kicks off the 2025 season with the St. Louis Battlehawks traveling to Houston to face the Roughnecks. Houston's dynamic offense looks to make a statement on opening night, while St. Louis's revamped defense aims to stop the rig in front of a Houston home crowd.

March 29, 2025 - Texas Rivalry

Arlington Renegades vs. San Antonio Brahmas

Location: Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Kickoff: 4:00 PM ET (3:00 PM CT)

In the first of several Texas showdowns for the season, the Arlington Renegades will host their state rival, the San Antonio Brahmas. The Renegades, known for their high-powered passing attack, will look to defend their home turf, while the Brahmas are eager to make a statement in this pivotal early-season matchup.

March 30, 2025 - Doubleheader Sunday

Game 1: Michigan Panthers vs. Memphis Showboats

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Kickoff: 2:00 PM ET (1:00 PM CT)

Sunday's first game will see the Michigan Panthers hit the road to take on the Memphis Showboats. Both teams are hungry to start the season strong, and this matchup will feature two teams looking to showcase their young talent and strategic prowess.

Game 2: Birmingham Stallions vs. D.C. Defenders

Location: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff: 6:30 PM ET

Closing out UFL Kickoff Weekend, the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions will face the D.C. Defenders in the nation's capital. This heavyweight battle between two of the UFL's top contenders will be one of the most anticipated games of the weekend, featuring top-tier talent on both sides of the ball.

Fans attending UFL Kickoff Weekend games can look forward to interactive fan zones, live entertainment, and family-friendly tailgate experiences at each venue. The UFL remains committed to community engagement, with special events and programs scheduled throughout the weekend.

For those unable to attend in person, all UFL Kickoff Weekend games will be broadcast live, with Friday's season opener airing on FOX. Additional broadcasts will be available on ESPN and via FOX and ESPN's streaming platforms.

Tickets for UFL Kickoff Weekend games are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as these highly anticipated matchups are expected to draw large crowds.

For the latest UFL news, schedules, and updates, visit theufl.com.

