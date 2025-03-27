DC Defenders Return to Spring Football in 'Red Zone' Home Opener on Saturday, March 30 at Audi Field

Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders kickoff a third consecutive season of spring football in the District as they take on defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions in the 'Red Zone' Home Opener on Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. ET at Audi Field. Returning to form under new interim head coach, Shannon Harris, the Defenders game day experience delivers premier professional football on the field and a lively atmosphere in the stands, marked by the iconic Beer Snake.

"There's nothing like Defenders game day at Audi Field when fans can get close to the action," said Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business for the DC Defenders. "The best way to enjoy a Defenders game is live where the energy is electric, the fans are relentless, and, most importantly, the value is second to none. A Defenders game is the perfect event for families and friends to create unforgettable memories while sharing their love of football."

Football Highlights

In a jam-packed weekend of professional sports in the nation's capital, the Defenders extend football to a new season to give fans more of the hard hits and high flying action they love.

The Stallions will visit Audi Field for the first time and hold a 1-0 series lead, narrowly defeating the Defenders, 20-18, in Birmingham last season.

Sunday's game is the debut of Defenders interim head coach Shannon Harris, who was promoted after serving as quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

The Defenders home opener marks the return of RB Abram Smith, who missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury. He last played in 2023, where he dominated the XFL, rushing for a league-high 788 yards and seven touchdowns, earning All-XFL honors that season.

Fan Experience

Authentic fan experiences enhance game day from beginning to end for fans of all ages. Ticket prices starting as low as $25 ensure the experience is affordable.

The team opens the 2025 season seeing red with its Red Zone home opener. Fans are encouraged to wear red to inspire the team to victory. Through a special limited time offer, save on South Endzone tickets and receive a free red shirt.

Local entertainment sets the tone for the game with the southern collegiate-style DC United Marching Band drumline beckoning fans to the stadium as gates open and performing again during halftime (no affiliation with D.C. United Holdings). Shredguy recording artist and electric guitarist Dr. Thomas Amoriello performs the National Anthem.

The Defenders welcome home Shield Crew season ticket members with exclusive field access and branded items only available to the most ardent fans. Defenders Kids Club members will enjoy an exclusive membership pack and the opportunity to participate in the high five line as the team runs out to take the field. Season tickets and Kids Club memberships are still available.

The first-ever College Series kicks off with partner school Virginia Tech. Fans who purchase a ticket through this special bundle will receive an exclusive cobranded hat.

Bar Network partners will offer a pre-game gathering place along with food and drink specials for Defenders fans.

The DC Defenders invite fans to join the team in remembrance of the victims of the mid-air collision over the Potomac River with a moment of silence prior to kickoff. In appreciation of the brave first responders who led the recovery effort, DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith are invited to present the game ball.

Fans can support Community Spotlight partner DC Fire & EMS Foundation with a donation at the in-stadium retail shop or online. The foundation supports the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department and its heroic members through training, wellness and recognition, equipment and facilities, and by educating the community about the Department's life-saving mission.

Know Before You Go

Gates open at Audi Field at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available online or at the Box Office on game day.

The must-see match-up will be nationally televised on ESPN.

