UFL Best Playoff Defensive Plays: Protection Plays: United Football League

June 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







Check out the top defensive plays from Week 8, brought to you by Progressive. #UFL







United Football League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.