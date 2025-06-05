UFL Best Defensive Plays of Week 10: Protection Plays: United Football League
June 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
Check out the top defensive plays from Week 10, brought to you by Progressive.
#ufl
Check out the United Football League Statistics
United Football League Stories from June 5, 2025
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
