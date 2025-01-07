Sports stats



U-Show: a New Year

January 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video


Spin around the USHL for top plays, players of the week and an interview with Des Moines Buccaneers goaltender Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau.
United States Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025


